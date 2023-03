Nam Tok Haew Narok ('Hell Gorge Waterfall') is in the far south of Khao Yai National Park, 23km from the visitors centre. Its three levels combine to form a 150m drop, making it the park's biggest. It's pretty easy to walk the 800m paved path to the top of the 50m first level, but then it's a 199-step descent to the viewpoint. The second and third levels aren't accessible.