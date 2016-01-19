Welcome to Sukhothai
Located 12km east of the historical park on Mae Nam Yom, the market town of Sukhothai (สุโขทัย) is not particularly interesting. Yet its friendly and relaxed atmosphere, good transport links and excellent-value accommodation make it a pleasant base from which to explore the old city ruins.
Set among peaceful hills, the 13th- to 15th-century ruins of the old cities of Si Satchanalai and Chaliang lie 50km north of Sukhothai. Chaliang, 1km southeast, is an older city site (dating to the 11th century), though its two temples date to the 14th century.
Top experiences in Sukhothai
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Sukhothai activities
Bangkok 3-Temple Private Tour with Reclining Buddha at Wat Pho
On this privately guided half-day tour you will visit three of the most famous wat's in Bangkok - Wat Traimit, Wat Pho and Wat Benchamabophit. A Wat is a Buddhist building where both men and women can be ordained as monks or nuns. Wat Traimit is also known as the temple of the Golden Buddha. The 3 meter tall statue is made from solid gold and weighs 5.5 tons and is a fine example of Sukhothai style art. You will then pass through Chinatown on your way to Wat Pho, the temple of the reclining Buddha. At 46 meters in length and 15 meters high the Buddha is the largest in Bangkok and illustrates the passing of the Buddha into nirvana. Your last tour stop is at Wat Benchamabophit, or the marble temple. This magnificent monastery was built out of white Italian marble from Carrara in the late 19th century.Your tour will conclude at the Gems Gallery.
Chiang Mai Small-Group Cultural Tour
Your morning cultural tour of Chiang Mai starts as you jump aboard the songthaew, an iconic Thai passenger vehicle, and take a scenic drive down Suthep Road. Along the way, stop by Kad Thon Payom, a market renowned for its northern Thai cuisine and fresh fruits. See a variety of fascinating foods, from herbs to live fish to exotic fruits. Join in on the tradition of offering food to monks before enjoying a delicious Thai breakfast.Continue on to Wat Umong, a 600-year-old Buddhist temple built in the foothills of Suthep Mountain and surrounded by forests. The most unique features of the temple are the tunnels that give the wat its name (umong is the Thai word for "tunnel"). Inside the temple, you'll see an impressive image of a fasting Buddha along with a large stupa (a mound-like structure filled with Buddhist artifacts). Keep your eyes open for the hundreds of Buddhist proverbs in English and Thai posted on trees throughout the grounds.Then visit Wat Suan Dok, a 14th-century temple built in a forest grove for Phra Sumana Thera, a visiting monk from Sukhothai. The striking, white bell-shaped temple boasts a 20-foot (6-meter) Buddha. Wat Suan Dok is special because of its large prayer hall and the sides of the chapel, which are open instead of completely enclosed. Learn more about Buddhism by chatting with a Buddhist monk through the temple’s Monk Talk program.
Bangkok Private Grand Palace, Buddhist Temples Shore Excursion
Begin your shore excursion of Bangkok at the Grand Palace, a must-see destination for all visitors in this fascinating city. Your guide will drive you by private, air conditioned vehicle to the Grand Palace, once the official home for the royal families of Siam, and take you on a private tour of the palace complex. As you explore the Royal Funeral Hall and the Royal Coronation Hall, admire some of Thailand’s best examples of Buddhist sculpture and decorative art, as well as traditional Thai architecture mixed with European design. Next, visit the ornately designed Wat Phra Kaew, Temple of the Emerald Buddha, a sacred Buddhist temple located deep within the Grand Palace grounds. Inside, be awed by Thailand’s most revered Buddha image, sculpted in the 14th century from a single piece of Jade to sit just over 2 feet (0.6 meters) tall in a magnificent shrine. After a stop for lunch, your private guide will take you on a city sightseeing tour that includes three of Bangkok’s 26,000 distinguished wats (temples). Visit Wat Traimit, Temple of the Golden Buddha, whose statue is made from solid gold weighing more than 12,000 pounds (5.5 tons). Learn how this fine example of Sukhothai-style art was discovered inside a layer of stucco plaster during construction of the temple. Pass through Chinatown on your way to your next stop, Wat Pho, Temple of the Reclining Buddha – Bangkok’s largest and oldest temple. At 150 feet (46 meters) in length and 49 feet (15 meters) high, this Buddha is also the largest in Bangkok.Afterward, visit Wat Benchamabophit, the Marble Temple, a magnificent monastery built from white Italian marble in the late 19th century, before your guide returns you back to the Bangkok port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Bangkok cruise port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Private Tour: Temples Tour of Bangkok
Your English Speaking guide will meet you at your Bangkok City hotel at 9 am and start the tour with the visit to Wat Trimitr.See the renowned Golden Buddha that stands at 10 feet (3m) high and weighs 5.5 ton. The image was built with pure gold with the fine art of Sukhothai period around 13th century. It was recorded as the world largest Buddha image made of gold by Guinness World Book of Record. Continue further with a drive to Rattakosin Island passing through China Town and flower market. It is amazing to see a bustling, but colorful life style of the locals.Upon arrival at Tha Tien pier, take an exhilarating boat ride across the Chao Phraya River to Wat Arun, known as the Temple of Dawn. With its magnificent 259 feet (79m) high pagoda-style monument, situated just beside the Chao Phraya River, Wat Arun serves as one of the most outstanding landmarks in Bangkok with spectacular view from the surrounding.Cross back to the other side of the river, take a short stroll passing through the market and street to Wat Pho, well-known for its huge Reclining Buddha, measuring an impressive 150 feet (46m) long and 49 feet (15m) high. Founded in 1781 by King Rama I of Chakri Dynasty, Wat Pho was the first university of Thailand that taught wide range of knowledge ranging from astrology, literature and medicine. It is also a temple museum that contains many hard-to-be found artifacts and inscriptions.Finally, it’s time to return. You will be dropped off at your Bangkok City hotel safely at approximately 2pm.
Half-Day Private Tour: The Best of Bangkok Temples
Your immersion into Thai Buddhist culture takes you to three of Bangkok’s most famous temples, each of which offer something important to the religion and culture, on this 4-hour tour. Thailand is almost predominantly Buddhist and home to some 26,000 temples, making its capital city the ideal place to begin exploring the religion. Start your adventure with Wat Trimit, considered the temple of the Golden Buddha because the statue is crafted from 5.5 tons of solid gold. An example of Sukhothai style art, the statue is 272 feet tall (3 meters). Next you’ll head through Bangkok’s Chinatown district to Wat Pho, the oldest temple and often referred to as the temple of the reclining Buddha. The largest Buddha in Bangkok, the statue is 46 meters long and 15 meters high and depicts Buddha passing into nirvana. The area is also home to the Chedis of the Kings. Your last temple stop will be at the famous Wat Benchamabophit, constructed out of gorgeous white Italian marble from Carrara in the 19th-century. A friendly private guide will accompany you throughout the tour and offer a more intimate and personalized experience.
7-Day Cultural Tour of Thailand from Bangkok: Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai
Day 1: Bangkok-Ayutthaya-Phitsanulok (L,D)Depart from Bangkok at 6:30am for Ayutthaya to tour the remains of the ancient city aboard a classic three-wheel tuk tuk. Next, head to Lopburi to see the famous Monkey Temple and Prang Sam Yot before checking in to your hotel in the city of Phitsanulok. After dinner, clamber aboard a pedal-powered trishaw for an evening ride around the night market.Overnight in PhitsanulokDay 2: Phitsanulok-Sukhothai (B,L,D)In Phitsanulok, visit the Wat Mahathat, a royal temple that’s home to one of the most beautiful Buddha images in the country, before setting out by road for Sukhothai. On arrival, explore the highlights of ancient Sukhothai and visit the Sangkhalok pottery village. End the day by visiting Si Satchanalai, the striking remains of the northern outpost of the historic Sukhothai Kingdom.Overnight in SukhothaiDay 3: Sukhothai-Lampang-Chiang Mai (B,L,D)The day begins with a live presentation on rice cultivation, where you'll get to try your hand at growing rice. Next, set out for Lampang to admire Wat Phra That Lampang Luang, housing the country's only Emerald Buddha other than the one in Bangkok. Finally, drive to Chiang Mai, Thailand's cultural capital, where you'll check in to your hotel and enjoy dinner at a riverside restaurant that doubles as an art gallery.Overnight in Chiang MaiDay 4: Chiang Mai (B,L,D)Start the day with an early-morning visit to a nearby temple to give alms to the monks — a common practice in Thailand's Buddhist culture. After breakfast, drive the steep road to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a sacred temple with superb views over the city. Continue to the Talat Warorot, Chiang Mai’s largest market, then ride a rickshaw to Wat Chedi Luang, one of the city's most celebrated temples. In the San Kamphaeng handicraft district, watch artisans practicing ancient Thai arts and crafts, and learn more about the generations-old traditions. For dinner, eat khan toke style, dining off low tables while seated on the floor, as you watch a performance of live music and traditional dance.Overnight in Chiang MaiDay 5: Chiang Mai-Chiang Dao-Thaton (B,L,D)The day begins with a drive to a sustainable elephant camp outside Chiang Mai, where you'll learn how elephants are used in the timber industry and their role in Thai heritage. A side-trip to a nearby orchid farm will give you a stunning impression of just a fraction of Thailand's rich variety of orchids. En-route to your hotel in Thaton, stop to explore the dramatic Chiang Dao cave complex. Overnight in Thaton