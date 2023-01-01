Wat Saphan Hin

This wát is located on the crest of a hill that rises about 200m above the plain. Its name means ‘stone bridge’ – a reference to the slate path and staircase that lead up to the temple, which are still in place.

All that remains of the original temple are a few chedi and the ruined wí·hăhn, consisting of two rows of laterite columns flanking a 12.5m-high standing Buddha image on a brick terrace. The site is 3km west of the former city wall and has good views of the Sukhothai ruins to the southeast and the mountains to the north and south.