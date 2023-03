South of Wat Chedi Jet Thaew, this chedi is Sinhalese in style and was built in the 15th or 16th century, a bit later than the other monuments at Si Satchanalai. Stucco reliefs on the large laterite wí·hăhn in front of the chedi – now sheltered by a tin roof – date from the Ayuthaya period, when Si Satchanalai was known as Sawankhalok. Goldsmiths in the district still craft a design known as nahng pá·yah, modelled after these reliefs.