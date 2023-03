On the hill overlooking Wat Chang Lom are the remains of Wat Khao Phanom Phloeng, including a chedi, a large seated Buddha and stone columns that once supported the roof of the wí·hăhn. From here you can make out the general design of the once-great city. The slightly higher hill west of Phanom Phloeng is capped by a large Sukhothai-style chedi – all that remains of Wat Khao Suwan Khiri.