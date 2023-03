This wát contains an impressive mon·dòp (small, square, spired building) with a 15m brick-and-stucco seated Buddha. This Buddha’s elegant, tapered fingers are much photographed. Archaeologists theorise that this image is the ‘Phra Atchana’ mentioned in the famous Ramkhamhaeng inscription. A passage in the mon·dòp wall that leads to the top has been blocked so that it’s no longer possible to view the Jataka inscriptions that line the tunnel ceiling.