Overview

The Sukhothai (Rising of Happiness) Kingdom flourished from the mid-13th century to the late 14th century. This period is often viewed as the golden age of Thai civilisation. The remains of the kingdom, known as meuang gòw (old city), feature around 28 sq miles (45 sq km) of partially rebuilt ruins, making up one of the most visited ancient sites in Thailand.

Attractions

  • Sukhothai Historical Park

    Sukhothai Historical Park

    Sukhothai

    The Sukhothai Historical Park ruins are one of Thailand’s most impressive World Heritage sites. The park includes the remains of 21 historical sites and…

  • Wat Saphan Hin of Sukhothai Historical Park in Thailand.

    Sukhothai Historical Park Western Zone

    Sukhothai

    The western zone of Sukhothai Historical Park, at its furthest extent 2km west of the old city walls, is the most expansive. In addition to Wat Saphan Hin…

  • Wat Saphan Hin

    Wat Saphan Hin

    Sukhothai

    This wát is located on the crest of a hill that rises about 200m above the plain. Its name means ‘stone bridge’ – a reference to the slate path and…

  • Wat Mahathat

    Wat Mahathat

    Sukhothai

    Completed in the 13th century, the largest wát in Sukhothai is surrounded by brick walls (206m long and 200m wide) and a moat that is believed to…

  • Wat Si Chum

    Wat Si Chum

    Sukhothai

    This wát contains an impressive mon·dòp (small, square, spired building) with a 15m brick-and-stucco seated Buddha. This Buddha’s elegant, tapered fingers…

  • Sangkhalok Museum

    Sangkhalok Museum

    Sukhothai

    This small but comprehensive museum is an excellent introduction to ancient Sukhothai’s most famous product and export, its ceramics. The ground floor…

  • Ramkhamhaeng National Museum

    Ramkhamhaeng National Museum

    Sukhothai

    Near the entrance to the central zone, this museum is a decent starting point for exploring the historical-park ruins. A replica of the famous…

  • Wat Trapang Thong

    Wat Trapang Thong

    Sukhothai

    Next to the Ramkhamhaeng National Museum, this small, still-inhabited wát with fine stucco reliefs is reached by a footbridge across the large lotus…

