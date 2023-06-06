Shop
Getty Images/Moment RM
The Sukhothai (Rising of Happiness) Kingdom flourished from the mid-13th century to the late 14th century. This period is often viewed as the golden age of Thai civilisation. The remains of the kingdom, known as meuang gòw (old city), feature around 28 sq miles (45 sq km) of partially rebuilt ruins, making up one of the most visited ancient sites in Thailand.
Sukhothai
The Sukhothai Historical Park ruins are one of Thailand’s most impressive World Heritage sites. The park includes the remains of 21 historical sites and…
Sukhothai Historical Park Western Zone
Sukhothai
The western zone of Sukhothai Historical Park, at its furthest extent 2km west of the old city walls, is the most expansive. In addition to Wat Saphan Hin…
Sukhothai
This wát is located on the crest of a hill that rises about 200m above the plain. Its name means ‘stone bridge’ – a reference to the slate path and…
Sukhothai
Completed in the 13th century, the largest wát in Sukhothai is surrounded by brick walls (206m long and 200m wide) and a moat that is believed to…
Sukhothai
This wát contains an impressive mon·dòp (small, square, spired building) with a 15m brick-and-stucco seated Buddha. This Buddha’s elegant, tapered fingers…
Sukhothai
This small but comprehensive museum is an excellent introduction to ancient Sukhothai’s most famous product and export, its ceramics. The ground floor…
Sukhothai
Near the entrance to the central zone, this museum is a decent starting point for exploring the historical-park ruins. A replica of the famous…
Sukhothai
Next to the Ramkhamhaeng National Museum, this small, still-inhabited wát with fine stucco reliefs is reached by a footbridge across the large lotus…
