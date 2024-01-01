Near the entrance to the central zone, this museum is a decent starting point for exploring the historical-park ruins. A replica of the famous Ramkhamhaeng inscription, said to be the earliest example of Thai writing, is kept here among an impressive collection of Sukhothai artefacts. Admission to the museum is not included in the ticket to the central zone.
Ramkhamhaeng National Museum
Sukhothai
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.13 MILES
The Sukhothai Historical Park ruins are one of Thailand’s most impressive World Heritage sites. The park includes the remains of 21 historical sites and…
Si Satchanalai-Chaliang Historical Park
28.85 MILES
The ruins of the old cities of Si Satchanalai and Chaliang date from the 13th to 15th centuries. Located 50km north of Sukhothai and set among hills, they…
Sukhothai Historical Park Western Zone
2.29 MILES
The western zone of Sukhothai Historical Park, at its furthest extent 2km west of the old city walls, is the most expansive. In addition to Wat Saphan Hin…
Sukhothai Historical Park Central Zone
0.27 MILES
This is the historical park’s main zone and home to what are arguably some of the park’s most impressive ruins. On Saturday night much of the central…
Sukhothai Historical Park Northern Zone
0.71 MILES
The northern zone of Sukhothai Historical Park, 500m north of the old city walls, is easily reached by bicycle.
2.19 MILES
This wát is located on the crest of a hill that rises about 200m above the plain. Its name means ‘stone bridge’ – a reference to the slate path and…
0.22 MILES
Completed in the 13th century, the largest wát in Sukhothai is surrounded by brick walls (206m long and 200m wide) and a moat that is believed to…
1.16 MILES
This wát contains an impressive mon·dòp (small, square, spired building) with a 15m brick-and-stucco seated Buddha. This Buddha’s elegant, tapered fingers…
Nearby Sukhothai attractions
0.11 MILES
Next to the Ramkhamhaeng National Museum, this small, still-inhabited wát with fine stucco reliefs is reached by a footbridge across the large lotus…
0.13 MILES
The Sukhothai Historical Park ruins are one of Thailand’s most impressive World Heritage sites. The park includes the remains of 21 historical sites and…
0.18 MILES
A statue dedicated to the Sukhothai kingdom's most famous ruler.
0.22 MILES
Completed in the 13th century, the largest wát in Sukhothai is surrounded by brick walls (206m long and 200m wide) and a moat that is believed to…
0.23 MILES
An Ayuthaya-style brick base surrounded by five small chedi is all that remains of this former Buddhist temple compound.
6. Sukhothai Historical Park Central Zone
0.27 MILES
This is the historical park’s main zone and home to what are arguably some of the park’s most impressive ruins. On Saturday night much of the central…
0.28 MILES
Buddhist ruins in Sukhothai Historical Park.
0.42 MILES
This temple compound consists of a classic Sukhothai-style bell-shaped chedi, a stucco-covered Buddha statue and a particularly graceful image of a…