Ramkhamhaeng National Museum

Sukhothai

Near the entrance to the central zone, this museum is a decent starting point for exploring the historical-park ruins. A replica of the famous Ramkhamhaeng inscription, said to be the earliest example of Thai writing, is kept here among an impressive collection of Sukhothai artefacts. Admission to the museum is not included in the ticket to the central zone.

