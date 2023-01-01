Sangkhalok Museum

This small but comprehensive museum is an excellent introduction to ancient Sukhothai’s most famous product and export, its ceramics. The ground floor displays an impressive collection of original Thai pottery found in the area, plus some pieces traded from Vietnam, Myanmar and China. The 2nd floor features examples of non-utilitarian pottery made as art, including some beautiful and rare ceramic Buddha statues. The museum is about 2.5km east of the centre of New Sukhothai; a túk-túk here is about 100B.