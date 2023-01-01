Si Satchanalai-Chaliang Historical Park

The ruins of the old cities of Si Satchanalai and Chaliang date from the 13th to 15th centuries. Located 50km north of Sukhothai and set among hills, they're in the same basic style as those in the Sukhothai Historical Park, but the setting is more rural and arguably more peaceful. Surrounded by a 12m-wide moat, the park is roughly 720 hectares. Chaliang is an older city site (from the 11th century) located 1km southeast, with two temples dating to the 14th century.