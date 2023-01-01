Completed in the 13th century, the largest wát in Sukhothai is surrounded by brick walls (206m long and 200m wide) and a moat that is believed to represent the outer wall of the universe and the cosmic ocean.

The chedi spires feature the famous lotus-bud motif, and some of the original stately Buddha figures still sit among the ruined columns of the old wí·hăhn (sanctuary). There are 198 chedi within the monastery walls – a lot to explore in what is believed to be the former spiritual and administrative centre of the old capital.