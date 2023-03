The central attraction here is a large Khmer-style tower similar to later towers built in Lopburi and probably constructed during the reign of Khmer King Jayavarman VII (1181–1217). The tower has been restored and is in fairly good shape. The roofless wí·hăhn (sanctuary) on the right contains the laterite outlines of a large standing Buddha that has all but melted away from exposure and weathering. Admission isn’t always collected here.