Welcome to Ang Thong Marine National Park
February, March and April are the best months to visit this ethereal preserve of greens and blues; crashing monsoon waves mean that the park is almost always closed during November and December.
Top experiences in Ang Thong Marine National Park
Ang Thong Marine National Park activities
Ang Thong Islands by Speedboat Including Lunch from Koh Samui
Full day trip northwest from Koh Samui to Ang Thong Marine National Park, covers some 250 square kilometers. Major park islands largely towering, verdant rock masses encircled by clear seas, include Mae Koh which has a beautiful beach and an emerald saltwater lake called Thale Nai.Lunch is included at Koh Paluay, which is the largest island in the Mu Ko Ang Thong Island group. It is inhabited only by sea-gypsies who still earn a living from fishing. After lunch, enjoy swimming, sunbathing, canoeing or just relax on the pristine white sandy beach. Full Itinerary: 7-8am: Transfer from your hotel to the pier. Tea and Coffee provided whilst we wait for our boat8:30am: Board our speedboat and depart to Koh Wao 9:20am: Arrive at Koh Wao for snorkeling 10:10am: Cruising around the magnificent scenery of the Marine Park islands to Mae Koh island 11:30am: Land at Mae Koh Island, climb to see the Emerald Lake (Talay Nai) and the spectacular viewpoints 12:30am: Departure from Talay Nai to Koh Paluay 12:50am: Thai buffet lunch is served at the sea-gypsy village restaurant on Koh Paluay 1:50pm: Arrive at secluded Song Pee Nong Beach. Guided kayaking tour along the coast (optional). 3:30pm: Depart from Koh Paluay and head back to Koh Samui 4:30pm: Transfer back to your hotel
Snorkel and Kayak Trip to Angthong Marine Park by Speed Boat from Koh Phangan
Start the trip with a pickup from your hotel on Koh Phangan 1-hour before scheduled departure by air-conditioned minivan. Depart from Thong Sala Pier by speedboat and cruise through the Gulf of Thailand to the breathtaking beauty of Ang Thong Marine National Park.Arrive at the first spot where you can snorkel under huge limestone cliffs through crystal blue waters along the coastline. Continue to Mae Koh Island and start paddling with a sit-on-top kayak along the coastline of the island. At mid-day, enjoy a delicious Thai buffet lunch near the Marine Park ranger station. Spend the afternoon sunbathing, swimming, snorkeling or simply relaxing on the endless white sand beaches of the island.The next stop will be just a few minutes further by speedboat where you can climb the steps to the top of the island in approximately 10 minutes and enjoy a fantastic view over the Emerald Lagoon which is also known as 'Talay Nai'. The salt water lake is surrounded by sheer cliffs and is definitely the highlight of this tour.The hours passed quickly without noticing, and it's already time to leave this wonderful place. Arrive back at Thong Sala Pier and get transferred to your hotel where can look back on your day in the enchanting still of the evening.The archipelago of 42 islands occupies almost 250 square kilometers and includes over 50 square kilometers of surreal limestone islands and karst topography, which rise from the sea as dramatic rock cliffs and captivating rock formations.Itinerary: 08:00 - 08:30: Hotel pickup on Koh Phangan 09:25 - 09:50: Depart from Thong Sala Pier to Angthong Marine Park 09:50 - 10:50: Open water snorkeling at the first island in Angthong Marine Park 10:50 - 11:00: Continue to Wua Ta Lap Island 11:00 - 12:00: Sightseeing & swimming at the beach of Koh Wua Ta Lap 12:00 - 13:00: Lunch at a local restaurant near the park ranger station 13:00 - 13:45: Kayaking through the emerald waters surrounding the islands 13:45 - 15:00: Hike to the view point of Koh Mae Ko 15:00 - 15:25: Depart from Angthong National Marine Park to Koh Phangan 15:25 - 16:00: Arrive on Koh Phangan & transfer to hotel
North & South Thailand Highlights
The perfect mix of culture and beach, activities and relaxation, this 15-day adventure hits all the highlights. In the north, ponder the River Kwai, attend a cooking class for the secret to great curry, and marvel at the ruins of Ayutthaya. Then hit the beach and unwind—Koh Samui and Krabi await with tropical weather, beach barbecues and thrilling nightlife. Through a combination of flights, boats and overnight trains, you can see a lot and still come away feeling rejuvenated.
Southern Thai Delights
For years, travellers have made a beeline for the south of Thailand. This compact one-week trip offers a convenient but unhurried way to experience the beautiful beaches and laid-back culture for yourself. Centred in the southern hotspots of Koh Samui and Krabi, relax on the beach or get busy on optional excursions—we make it easy to enjoy thrilling jungle treks and kayak excursions. And nothing is more inspiring than savouring a magnificent sunset on the beach—with drink in hand, of course.