Snorkel and Kayak Trip to Angthong Marine Park by Speed Boat from Koh Phangan

Start the trip with a pickup from your hotel on Koh Phangan 1-hour before scheduled departure by air-conditioned minivan. Depart from Thong Sala Pier by speedboat and cruise through the Gulf of Thailand to the breathtaking beauty of Ang Thong Marine National Park.Arrive at the first spot where you can snorkel under huge limestone cliffs through crystal blue waters along the coastline. Continue to Mae Koh Island and start paddling with a sit-on-top kayak along the coastline of the island. At mid-day, enjoy a delicious Thai buffet lunch near the Marine Park ranger station. Spend the afternoon sunbathing, swimming, snorkeling or simply relaxing on the endless white sand beaches of the island.The next stop will be just a few minutes further by speedboat where you can climb the steps to the top of the island in approximately 10 minutes and enjoy a fantastic view over the Emerald Lagoon which is also known as 'Talay Nai'. The salt water lake is surrounded by sheer cliffs and is definitely the highlight of this tour.The hours passed quickly without noticing, and it's already time to leave this wonderful place. Arrive back at Thong Sala Pier and get transferred to your hotel where can look back on your day in the enchanting still of the evening.The archipelago of 42 islands occupies almost 250 square kilometers and includes over 50 square kilometers of surreal limestone islands and karst topography, which rise from the sea as dramatic rock cliffs and captivating rock formations.Itinerary: 08:00 - 08:30: Hotel pickup on Koh Phangan 09:25 - 09:50: Depart from Thong Sala Pier to Angthong Marine Park 09:50 - 10:50: Open water snorkeling at the first island in Angthong Marine Park 10:50 - 11:00: Continue to Wua Ta Lap Island 11:00 - 12:00: Sightseeing & swimming at the beach of Koh Wua Ta Lap 12:00 - 13:00: Lunch at a local restaurant near the park ranger station 13:00 - 13:45: Kayaking through the emerald waters surrounding the islands 13:45 - 15:00: Hike to the view point of Koh Mae Ko 15:00 - 15:25: Depart from Angthong National Marine Park to Koh Phangan 15:25 - 16:00: Arrive on Koh Phangan & transfer to hotel