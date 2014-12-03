Welcome to Ko Samui
Whether you're sun-seeking, dozing in a hammock, feasting on world-class cuisine, beach partying or discovering wellness in an exclusive spa, Ko Samui has it covered.
On the Beach
The kiss of sun on tanned skin, the deep azure of the sky and the gentle lapping of warm waves on satin sands are ideal ingredients for the perfect retreat. Ko Samui’s beaches are a diverse bunch to boot: roll up your beach towel and see what you can find. Make it Coco Tam’s in Fisherman’s village for cocktails and serious chillaxing, Chaweng Beach for sunrise and people-watching, lengthy Mae Nam Beach for peace, or napping under a coconut tree before giving in to a west coast sunset across seas shimmering with bronze.
Food, Food, more Food
Deftly paired with the island’s seductive sands, dining is Samui’s other top indulgence. From the simplest of Thai dishes to scorching regional curries and plates hopping with flavour on seaside tables, you’re spoiled for choice. Don’t overlook more anonymous places, the best meals can await in faceless roadside shacks where locals saunter in. The island is stuffed with kôw gang (rice and curry) shops, often a flimsy wooden shack serving southern Thai–style curries. Follow locals to the food markets for more pointers, but if you need atmosphere, it’s hard to miss: romantic, sunset-flecked dinners can be the holiday moment.
Mind, Body, Spirit
Add some full-on pampering to the leisurely mix. People come here to see other people looking good and to look good too, with a pinch of mindfulness thrown in for massaging the soul. Cleansing fasts, yoga, tai-chi, herbal steam treatments and chakra-balancing restore equilibrium to out-of-kilter systems, with flexible arrangements for those who pitch up with the best of intentions, but remember they're on holiday. And for those who just want to ease away the aches and pains of lying on the beach, Ko Samui’s spas can ease them to the next level of serenity.
Koh Samui Round Island Sightseeing Tour
The 'Big Buddha', Samui's most popular attraction sits 15 meters tall and is a monumental landmark on the islands north coast. Grandpa and Grandma Rocks (or locally known as 'Hin Ta and Hin Yai') are natural rock formations that raise indulgent chuckles from those who go to see them. Namuang waterfall and Nathon town are just a some other examples of the places you will visit on this tour.
Half-Day Thai Cooking Classes in Koh Samui
The tour starts at 10am at the local traditional fresh market to discover some fresh local ingredients, seasonal fruits and vegetables. You will learn how the locals buy their food here. After the tour at the market, you will be transferred back to the workshop. You will learn how to cook thai dishes based on your menu selections (more than 180 dishes available !). Most of our recipes can be accommodated for special diets (vegetarian, no salt). Please check and confirm with us prior to your cooking class. This small-group class cater for maximum 8 people and you can bring your kids along but they can’t follow the course if they are under age of 8. You will get to taste your own cooking with your choice of beverages. The workshop will finish between 2:00 and 2:30pm. Cooking class and luch take place in a fully air-conditioned Thai traditional summer house.
Classic Thai Yachts Sunset Boutique Cruise to Ang Thong Park
Start your tour from Samui at 9:30am, which not only allows you a more relaxed start to your day, but also avoids overcrowded speedboats and larger boats that leave at 8:30am. Experience personal service with a maximum of 14 guest (Blue Dragon) or 28 guest (Red Dragon) with a international chef on-board. Relax on The Blue and Red Dragon Classical Thai Yacht while traveling safely on a luxurious cruise. Enjoy a spacious sun deck, open air covered decks, an on-board Jacuzzi and comfortable indoor lounge. You also have the option to relax privately as this tour offers personal space.Begin your journey at the southwest of Koh Samui towards the Five Islands. These islands hold a mysterious and rarely seen phenomenon, such as the harvesting of bird's nests. Voyage to the marine park and savor delicious appetizers as you cruise. Explore the magnificent scenery of the Gulf of Thailand where dolphins and whales make the Marine Park their home.Cruise the northernmost islands of the park at Koh Wao. Your professional snorkeling leader will take you on a journey to the underwater world of the Marine Park. Continue cruising south to Koh Tai Plao where caves, hidden lagoons and white sandy beaches reside. You will have the option to go for guided sea kayaking along the coastline to explore sensational cliffs and magical tunnels that are only found at this location.Eat a delicious lunch while you journey along Ang Thong park`s most interesting limestone islands, which rise from the sea as dramatic rock cliffs and bizarre rock formations.After lunch, you will arrive at Koh Mae Koh Island to be transferred to the beach. Climb through dense rain-forest and narrow ravines to see a beautiful viewpoint overlooking the surrounding islands. Take a stroll downhill to witness the hidden saltwater lake completely enclosed by walls, known as the Emerald Lake and nicknamed The Blue Lagoon (inspired by the movie The Beach). Sail back to Koh Samui to take in the magnificent scenery of the Ang Thong marine park, Koh Phangan and Koh Samui along the way. You will also pass The Five Islands to embrace wonderful views of the sunset. Around 6:15pm, you will arrive back at the Koh Samui jetty to acquire your vehicles to transfer back to your accommodation.
Koh Samui Airport Shared Arrival Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed immediately and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Don't forget to book your Airport to Hotel transfer!
Sea Kayaking at Ang Thong National Marine Park from Koh Samui
Board a fully equipped 23 metre 3 level Escort boat. A light breakfast is served as we depart Koh Samui. Arrive Ang Thong National Marine Park and commence the first kayak trip traveling along the coastline of Koh Mae Koh. Along this course you will cruise beneath huge rock over hangings and experience some of the most beautiful beach in Thailand. Arrive at the beach of Talay Nai or the Green Lagoon. Ascending the carefully constructed stairs and wooden walkways, passing through dense rainforest and deep ravines, at the top you will witness one of the greatest sights in the Park. Once an enormous cavern, but now after its' ceiling collapsed, Talay Nai is a saltwater lake within the Island and a haven to a wide variety of marine life. Boarding the Escort boat again enjoying your lunch as we cruise through the magnificent scenery of the northern region of the Park. Making our way to Koh Wao or Tai Plao, and area where most other tours will not visit, but are the most spectacular and exciting for kayaking and snorkeling. Here you will kayak amongst bizarre rock formations and venture into hidden lagoons and caves. After you will explore the underwater sights snorkeling, and it is recommended that you keep your eyes open for families of dolphins or the occasional sea turtle in these waters. Also experience the once in a lifetime thrill of Kayaking alongside the awesome and majestic Whale Shark. Depart the Park and head back to Koh Samui to your hotel.
Koh Samui Brunch and Snorkeling Cruise
Following pickup from your hotel on Koh Samui, begin your 6-hour cruise to Koh Phangan, a longtime favorite island of Thai kings that’s now renowned for its full moon parties. Settle onto the spacious Red Baron, an elegant 99-foot (30-meter) long sailing yacht, as your personable crew welcomes you with a complimentary cocktail. Enjoy an endless brunch buffet with barbecue (see sample menus in Itinerary below). Relax under the characteristic twin mast and traditional Thai-style sails as you stretch out on the sun deck, find a shaded spot in the covered salon or head to the open-air dining area. You’ll find whiskey, vodka, cognac and wine in the lounge, along with a selection of cigars (each at own expense). Then cruise over the Gulf of Thailand to find the unspoiled island beauty of Koh Phangan. Stop here to swim in the crystal-clear waters and enjoy snorkeling with plentiful fish surrounding you. Relax under the shade of a coconut tree on white sand beaches along Koh Phangan’s coastline or visit a refreshing waterfall (April to September), nestled in the pristine rainforest. Enjoy unlimited soft drinks, coffee and tea upon return to Koh Samui, where you’ll be dropped off at your hotel.