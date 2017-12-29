Welcome to New York City
Epicenter of the arts. Dining and shopping capital. Trendsetter. New York City wears many crowns, and spreads an irresistible feast for all.
Nexus of the Arts
The Met, MoMA and the Guggenheim are just the beginning of a dizzying list of art-world icons. You’ll find museums devoted to everything from fin de siècle Vienna to immigrant life in the Lower East Side, and sprawling galleries filled with Japanese sculpture, postmodern American painting, Himalayan textiles and New York City lore. For a glimpse of current and future greats, delve into the cutting-edge galleries of Chelsea and the Lower East Side, with their myriad exhibition spaces and festive opening-night parties (usually Thursday night if you want to join in).
Urban Wanderers
With its compact size and streets packed with eye candy of all sorts – architectural treasures, Old World cafes, atmospheric booksellers – NYC is a wanderer’s delight. Crossing continents is as easy as walking a few avenues in this jumbled city of 200-plus nationalities. You can lose yourself in the crowds of Chinatown amid bright Buddhist temples and steaming noodle shops, then stroll up to Nolita for enticing boutiques and coffee-tasting. Every neighborhood offers a dramatically different version of the city, from the 100-year-old Jewish delis of the Upper West Side to the meandering cobblestone lanes of Greenwich Village. And the best way to experience it is to walk its streets.
The Night Is Young
When the sun sinks slowly beyond the Hudson and luminous skyscrapers light up the night, New York transforms into one grand stage. Well-known actors take to the legendary theaters of Broadway as world-class soloists, dancers and musicians perform at venues large and small across town. Whether high culture or low, New York embraces it all: in-your-face rock shows at Williamsburg dives, lavish opera productions at the Lincoln Center, and everything in between. This is a city of experimental theater, improv comedy, indie cinema, ballet, poetry, burlesque, jazz and so much more. If you can dream it up, it’s probably happening.
Culinary Capital
There’s never been a better time to dine in New York. It's a hotbed of seasonal and locally sourced cuisine – with restaurants growing vegetables on roof gardens or upstate farms, sourcing meats and seafood from nearby sustainable outfits, and embracing artisanal everything, from coffee roasting and whiskey distilling to chocolate- and cheese-making. Bars have also taken creativity to new heights, with pre-Prohibition-era cocktails served alongside delectable small plates – indeed, gastropubs are some of the most creative places to eat these days. Of course, you can also hit a gourmet food truck or dine at one of the 20,000-plus sit-down restaurants.
Brooklyn
Forget Times Square and the Statue of Liberty – if you want to see the real New York, you need to head to Brooklyn. These days, the name is shorthand for 'artsy cool' the world over, but there's far more here than hipster stereotypes. This sprawling borough (more than three times the size of Manhattan) is actually home to some of NYC's most interesting, historic and culturally diverse neighborhoods, with singularly fantastic dining, drinking, shopping and entertainment options – not to mention some of the best river views in the five boroughs.
New York City activities
Top of the Rock Observation Deck, New York
Top of the Rock Observation Deck is open 365 days a year. Watch the seasons unfold or take in an amazing sunset from the outdoor observation deck. Interactive displays are exhibited detailing the construction of the Rockefeller Center, including three short films.Located in the heart of Rockefeller Center, it not only has the most breathtaking views in the city, but is also surrounded by the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in Midtown.
NYC Empire State Observatory Admission; Skip-the-Line Option
The Empire State Building is waiting for you day or night. Come watch the sunset as New York is bathed in warm orange, red and yellow tones, then stick around as the lights come on all over town. Or come later and listen to the live music (weekends only) as the stars and lights twinkle romantically. Whenever you come, enjoy the magic without the wait. There are 3 lines at the Empire State Building Observatory: the security line (required for all visitors), the ticket line and the elevator line. You may proceed directly to the turnstile with your voucher. VIP Express Experience Upgrade Speed past the lines on your way to the tallest point in Manhattan! Your VIP Express Experience voucher will enable you to proceed directly to the front of every line, saving valuable time to do all the other things New York is famous for. Don't spend your valuable holiday time waiting in line -- there's no faster way to the top of the Empire State Building! You'll be greeted on the second floor to redeem your pass pre-security, eliminating the need to redeem vouchers at the ticket office. You'll also receive a special wristband to identify you as a VIP Express Experience pass holder. VIP Express Experience passes are especially valuable from Memorial Day through Labor Day, from Thanksgiving until New Year's any time of day and all holiday weekends. Other times of year the pass is recommended for planned visits between 11am and 2pm, and one hour before and after sunset. Limited numbers of passes are sold, so typical wait time is under 5-minutes. Specific wait times cannot be guaranteed, only front of line privileges. Voucher can be redeemed within a year of date originally selected - plan your visit around the weather!
Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island Guided Tour
Meet your guide at Castle Clinton, a former fort inside Battery Park in Manhattan, to hop on the ferry to Liberty Island. You’ll bypass the lines with priority boarding, allowing you more time to enjoy historical facts about the Statue of Liberty National Monument and learn why it is a symbol of freedom for some many people worldwide.Admire the New York City skyline as you disembark on Liberty Island and explore the grounds on a guided tour. Your ticket grants you access to the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty, which features several observation levels and a museum with exhibits on the iconic landmark’s construction and architecture. Afterward, board the ferry to Ellis Island and listen as your guide shares information about this historical gateway to America. Upon arrival, tour the grounds and spend time at the Ellis Island Immigration Museum. Inside the restored Great Hall, hear stories about the former federal immigration station that processed more than 12 million immigrants from its opening in 1892 until closing in 1954. You'll also learn how US citizens can trace their ancestors here. You are on your own for the remainder of the visit, staying as long as you want before you return to Manhattan.Please note the 8:30am tour will have the least wait. Later tours will encounter longer wait times.
New York CityPASS
Each ticket booklet is packed with useful information, including hours of operation, transport and contact information, plus insider tips so you can get the most out of your visit to New York City. It's all you need to see the best of the city that never sleeps!Your New York CityPASS includes tickets to the following must-see attractions: Empire State Building Observatory American Museum of Natural History Metropolitan Museum of Art Option Ticket 1: Guggenheim Museum OR Top of the Rock admission Option Ticket 2: Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island OR a Circle Line Sightseeing Cruise Option Ticket 3: 9/11 Memorial & Museum OR Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
NYC Empire State, Statue of Liberty, 9/11 Memorial VIP Tour
Your VIP tour of New York starts bright and early, but it’ll be worth it when you gain first access to the Empire State Building for the day. Meet your guide in front of the this world-famous architectural stunner. From there, head in for a crowd-free elevator ride to the 86th floor for awe-inspiring views of Manhattan on the main deck.When you’re done viewing the city from above, see it from ground level by joining your guide on a bus tour of Midtown. Pass New York Public Library, Bryant Park, Times Square and many other well-known sites before arriving at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, home to the Space Shuttle Enterprise. Following a journey to New York by 747 jumbo jet and river barge, the space shuttle went on display in July 2012 inside a special pavilion that celebrates its rich history and offers an innovative and interactive visitor experience. Your guide will lead you to the front of the line before the exhibition opens so you can go straight in with your skip-the-line ticket for maximum time to view this thrilling new exhibition that showcases science, technology and engineering. Bonus: You can also explore the USS Intrepid, an aircraft carrier housed at the museum.Next, board a hop-on-hop-off cruise with your guide at Pier 79. Hop off at Battery Park, where you'll take a walking tour through the world-famous financial center of Wall Street on your way to the 9/11 Memorial. See the twin reflecting pools, inscribed with the names of the nearly 3,000 victims of the terrorist attacks, that sit exactly where the Twin Towers once stood. Inside the memorial, the guided portion of your tour ends at approximately 1pm. Upgrade for 2pm admission to the National September 11 Memorial Museum (aka the 9/11 Museum) when you book for a chance to browse the many multimedia displays, archives, narratives and authentic artifacts that commemorate the September 11 victims and their families. (See Important Info for pricing and other details.) If you choose the tour-only option, you can then continue your sightseeing independently with a hop-on-hop-off cruise at your leisure; your ticket is valid for the rest of the day. If the museum option is selected, your cruise ticket is valid for the rest of the afternoon and the entire next day, giving you plenty of time to discover New York's waterfront sights. The cruise makes two more stops at historic South Street Seaport and the Fulton Ferry landing in Brooklyn for a leisurely cruise to enjoy views of the Statue of Liberty and time to reflect on your VIP tour of New York City.Viator VIPs feature travel experiences not typically available to the general public — from behind-the-scenes access to private viewings and VIP service — at many of the world’s top attractions, often with no lines and no crowds. Viator VIP tours are not available from other 3rd-party online sellers.
New York in One Day Guided Sightseeing Tour
Meet your guide in Midtown Manhattan and drive through Times Square, continuing to St Patrick’s Cathedral and Rockefeller Center to see NBC Studios and Radio City Music Hall.The tour continues on Fifth Avenue to Madison Square Park, with great photo ops of the Empire State Building and Flatiron Building.Next, visit the 9/11 Memorial and Trinity Church, the historic church where many people took refuge as the World Trade Center collapsed during the 9/11 attacks.Then venture to the South Street Seaport, a historic district with some of the oldest architecture in downtown Manhattan and the site of New York City’s original port. From Pier 17, board a 1-hour luxury boat cruise that offers spectacular views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Manhattan and New Jersey skylines, Governor’s Island and the Brooklyn Bridge. Enjoy lively narration as you cruise around New York Harbor.After the cruise you will continue uptown to Central Park. Pass by Columbus Circle, Lincoln Center and the Dakota, the apartment building where John Lennon lived, then walk across the street into Central Park to visit the Strawberry Fields memorial to him.Your experienced guide shares informative commentary throughout the day as you hop off the bus to see the sights and get great photos. At the end of this comprehensive 5-hour New York City tour, your guide returns you to your starting point in Midtown.*boat cruise is not included during the off season Jan 1 - April 1, travelers will visit Grand Central Terminal during this time