Welcome to Los Angeles
Ruggedly good looking, deeply creative, with a sunny disposition to boot…if LA were on Tinder, the app would crash.
Natural Beauty
Envy is an ugly thing, New York. While your denizens spend their time sniffling and throwing shade in the snow, Angelenos are busy riding waves, tying up their hiking boots and counting their copious blessings. Think about it: in how many megalopolises can you gallop across rugged mountains just nine miles from City Hall? Despite its heaving head count, LA is a city indelibly tied to mighty Mother Nature. Here, dense, vibrant neighborhoods back onto golden beaches, city streets lead up to flower-carpeted hillsides, and huge, deep-blue skies are an IMAX screen for lingering sunsets made to pierce your heart.
Creative Overload
Dreams are serious business in La La Land. Home to Hollywood, this is a city where fantastical thoughts are encouraged; a place gleefully wrapped in endless layers of modern legend and mythology. Every year countless small-town dreamers pour onto its streets, itching to share their tales with LA and the world – on screen and stage, in lyrics, or on the whitewashed walls of galleries. The end result is an electrifying whirlpool of creativity: edgy art spaces, cult-status rock venues, acclaimed concert halls and thought-provoking stages, all fueling a city addicted to the weird, the wonderful and the downright scandalous.
Architectural Riches
LA's obsession with creative expression extends to its stucco and mortar. After all, this is where movie palaces look like Chinese temples and ancient Egyptian tombs, where concerts halls twist and curve like steely cartoon characters, and where soda bottling plants look like landlocked ocean liners. Indeed, LA celebrates architectural diversity with astounding gusto. From storybook Hollywood abodes and Silver Lake modernist prototypes, to downtown theaters channeling the Palace of Versailles, no other American city delivers such a thrilling mash-up of architectural styles, statements and role models…often on the very same palm-studded street.
Food & Drink
So which really has the better food scene: LA or SF? While the latter may claim more Michelin stars, LA packs one heck of a culinary punch. It's here that you'll find California's best tacos, the country's most authentic Korean and one of the nation's biggest concentrations of vegan restaurants. And when it comes to imbibing, SF best take a cable car home. From dirty martinis in a basement power station, to craft brews in a steampunk bowling alley, LA has a knack for turning humble drinking sessions into otherworldly adventures worthy of a toast or three.
Top experiences in Los Angeles
Amazing hotels and hostels
Food and drink
Los Angeles activities
Skip the Line Universal Studios Hollywood All-Access Day Pass
Each day, Universal Studios Hollywood offers a limited number of express tickets and they often sell-out at the front gate. Make sure to pre-purchase your ticket online and avoid any upset on the day of. Get ready for the ultimate Hollywood movie experience!Go behind the scenes on the world famous Studio Tour to explore where Hollywood movies are made and see firsthand the world’s largest 3-D experience, King Kong 360 3-D, created by Peter Jackson. Then, face action head-on in heart-pounding rides, shows and attractions that put you inside some of the world’s biggest movies.Be part of the battle as you embark on a mission to defend the Allspark from the evil clutches of the DECEPTICONS® in TRANSFORMERS™: The Ride 3D!Join Gru, his daughters and the mischievous Minions on the heartwarming and hilarious 3-D ride, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem. Start your adventure in Gru’s home, where you’re recruited for his latest scheme – one where you’ll become an actual Minion. Then visit a re-creation of the first film’s memorable seaside carnival, “Super Silly Fun Land,” an all-new, over-the-top outdoor family play zone inspired by the lively experience shared by Gru and his three adorable girls: Margo, Edith and Agnes.Note: Priority entry privileges, reserved seating, special demonstrations and special tours are subject to ride, show and attraction availability. A Front of Line Pass at Universal Studios Hollywood entitles pass-holders to one-time priority access to each ride, show and attraction on a priority basis with a maximum wait of 15-minutes, per attraction.For information on rides, shows and attractions, please see below for additional information.
Universal Studios Hollywood General Admission Ticket
Don't miss the chance to visit the world's largest movie studio and theme park! At Universal Studios Hollywood there's a world of fun-filled adventures the whole family will love. Take the world-famous Studio Tour, experience thrills and spills on exciting themed rides and join the Simpson family on hysterical adventure. Face heart-pounding special effects at every turn on Revenge of the Mummy - The Ride and raging dinosaurs in Jurassic Park® - The Ride. Add a classic Hollywood finish to your day at Universal CityWalk®, with 30 great places to eat, more than 30 stores for a great shopping experience, 19 theatres to choose from, including an 7-story IMAX., three hot nightspots and more.And from magical spells to magical creatures, from dark villains to daring heroes, it’s all here at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™, now open!Upgrade your ticket to the express option and avoid any upset on the day of. Get ready for the ultimate Hollywood movie experience! Priority entry privileges, reserved seating, special demonstrations and special tours are subject to ride, show and attraction availability. A Front of Line Pass at Universal Studios Hollywood entitles pass-holders to one-time express access to each ride, show and attraction on a priority basis with a maximum wait of 15-minutes, per attractionPlease note: Voucher is only valid for selected date of travelSee below for more attraction information:
The VIP Experience at Universal Studios Hollywood
Ever wanted to be treated like a movie star? With the VIP Experience you can enjoy just that. This unique experience includes an extensive guided tour of Universal Studios Hollywood℠ and its motion picture studio with access to areas of the studio lot that the general public never sees.Your VIP guide will also escort you to the park’s most popular rides and attractions, taking you in via special exclusive VIP entrances. Afterwards, enjoy time to explore the vast park on your own, you can skip the queues at every attraction, get the best seats in the house for every show, enjoy a delicious gourmet lunch and more.The VIP Experience offers: A full day of movie-making magic with a specially-trained guide to tour locations closed to the general public Tour historic Backlot locations Walk through actual sets of War of the Worlds Roam the largest prop warehouse Take photos at the original Psycho House Front of Line access to ALL rides, shows and attractions Reserved seating at ALL shows Gourmet lunch in exclusive dining location Light refreshments served in our exclusive VIP Lounge Valet Parking Please note: Booking is only valid on selected date of travel.
Transfer to Anaheim, Buena Park, or Newport Beach from LAX
This shared ride door-to-door ground transportation has been operating for over 25 years. Today, it is the premier shared ride provider in the United States. Each day, over 200,000 guests use this door-to-door service - that is almost seven million guests each year. With a tradition of exceptional guest service, the strategy remains simple: to be the premier shared ride transportation company, by taking care of the guest better than anyone else. Don't forget to also book your return transfer.
Los Angeles Hop-On Hop-Off Double-Decker Bus Tour
You can get the full Los Angeles experience on a hop-on hop-off double-decker bus tour. The open-top buses provide recorded commentary throughout the tour. The double-decker Red Route bus departs Grauman's Chinese Theatre every 20 to 40 minutes, giving you plenty of opportunities to explore each stop in detail. On the Red Route, you’ll see top LA attractions like Farmers Market, the Beverly Center, La Brea Tar Pits, the famous Chateau Marmont hotel and more. Connect to the Blue Route if you want to head north to Universal Studios Hollywood. The Purple Route will take you all around downtown Los Angeles, Olvera Street, Chinatown, the Fashion District and LA Live. The Yellow Route will take you out to Santa Monica Beach via Westwood, Brentwood and Century City. The Orange Route will take you to Fisherman's Village, Waterside and select LAX hotels.
Dearly Departed: The Tragic History Tour
No city in the world has a more colorful and sordid history than Los Angeles, and nowhere else have so many famous (and infamous) icons met their maker. Gain insight into the darker side of Hollywood on this afternoon tour departing from Sunset Boulevard. This gruesome but entertaining excursion is popular with both visitors and locals, and inspired the ‘Eternal Darkness Tour’ episode on American Horror Story.Your Director of Undertakings will guide you through decades' worth of death, murder and just plain fun. Once your tour, um . . . departs, hear tales of tinseltown tragedies in the cool comfort of your luxurious bus, aka the Tomb Buggy. Cover more than 75 sites of interest in just 2.5 hours. While the itinerary may change from day to day, here are some of the places and juicy stories you can expect to encounter: The last-breath locations of Michael Jackson, River Phoenix, Whitney Houston and Bela Lugosi The murders of Rebecca Schaeffer, Sal Mineo, Dominique Dunne and Bugsy Siegel The hotels where Janis Joplin and John Belushi ‘checked out’ The scene of Sharon Tate’s last supper The scandals of Halle Berry, Chris Brown and Rihanna, and Hugh Grant During the tour, you’re exposed to crime-scene photographs, 911 recordings and paperwork that the public-at-large normally don’t get to see about their favorite celebrities.Visit a small cemetery where Marilyn Monroe, Natalie Wood, Farah Fawcett and other high-profile legends are buried. Walk through the stars’ final resting place and read their poignant and pithy epitaphs. Your tour concludes back at the departure point. Spend some time browsing through the Dearly Departed Gallery. Check out unusual memorabilia connected to dead celebrities, including tiles from the pool where Rolling Stones drummer, Brian Jones, drowned, and Rock Hudson’s Rolodex listing Elizabeth Taylor’s phone number.