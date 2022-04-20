Venice, Marina Del Rey & Playa del Rey

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Cyclists and in-line skaters at Venice Beach.

Overview

If you were born too late, and have always been a little jealous of the hippie heyday, come down to the Boardwalk and inhale a (not just) incense-scented whiff of Venice, a boho beach town and longtime haven for artists, new agers, road-weary tramps, freaks and free spirits. This is where Jim Morrison and the Doors lit their fire, where Arnold Schwarzenegger pumped himself to stardom, and the place the late Dennis Hopper once called home. These days, even as tech titans move in, the Old Venice spirit endures.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • VENICE BEACH, USA - SEPTEMBER 29, 2016: The crowded Venice Beach Boardwalk. Lots of people are strolling down the boardwalk. On the sides there are several shops and palm trees.

    Venice Boardwalk

    Venice, Marina Del Rey & Playa del Rey

    Prepare for a sensory overload on Venice's Boardwalk, a one-of-a-kind experience. Buff bodybuilders brush elbows with street performers and sellers of…

  • Abbot Kinney Boulevard

    Abbot Kinney Boulevard

    Venice, Marina Del Rey & Playa del Rey

    Abbot Kinney, who founded Venice in the early 1900s, would probably be delighted to find that one of Venice’s best-loved streets bears his name. Sort of a…

  • Venice Canals

    Venice Canals

    Venice, Marina Del Rey & Playa del Rey

    Even many Angelenos have no idea that just a couple of blocks from the Boardwalk madness is an idyllic neighborhood that preserves 3 miles of Abbot Kinney…

  • Fire pit at Dockweiler State Beach.

    Dockweiler State Beach

    Venice, Marina Del Rey & Playa del Rey

    With jumbo jets soaring overhead, sailboats bobbing beyond the rolling surf, bonfires raging in the pit and a waxing moon rising high, summer nights on…

  • Ballona Wetlands

    Ballona Wetlands

    Venice, Marina Del Rey & Playa del Rey

    These last remaining wetlands in LA County are home to at least 200 migrating and resident bird species, including the great blue heron. Their habitat,…

  • Fisherman’s Village

    Fisherman’s Village

    Venice, Marina Del Rey & Playa del Rey

    Most boats, including party fishing boats and winter whale-watching boats, leave from this kitschy strip of candy-colored cottages filled with tacky gift…

  • LA Louver

    LA Louver

    Venice, Marina Del Rey & Playa del Rey

    The best art gallery in Venice, and arguably the best in LA, LA Louver was established by Peter Gouls in 1975, and since 1994 has been housed in a…

  • Ballerina Clown

    Ballerina Clown

    Venice, Marina Del Rey & Playa del Rey

    Even the artist, Jonathan Borofsky, has questioned the taste of this landmark sculpture of a ballerina in a bearded clown mask perched above the corner of…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Venice, Marina Del Rey & Playa del Rey

Venice Beach, Los Angeles, USA- February 23, 2014: Tourists and locals along the famous Venice Beach promenade.

Activities

How to get your 10 thousand steps on Venice Beach

Jun 1, 2024 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Venice, Marina Del Rey & Playa del Rey with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.