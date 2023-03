Most boats, including party fishing boats and winter whale-watching boats, leave from this kitschy strip of candy-colored cottages filled with tacky gift shops and restaurants.

North of here, the small Burton Chace Park is a good spot for a picnic, flipping a Frisbee, flying a kite or watching the parade of boats sailing through the Main Channel. In July and August there’s a weekend concert series in the evenings. The same months also see the WaterBus in operation.