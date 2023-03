The best art gallery in Venice, and arguably the best in LA, LA Louver was established by Peter Gouls in 1975, and since 1994 has been housed in a landmark building designed by Frederick Fisher. It's a modern and contemporary art gallery featuring rotating, museum-quality exhibitions that show for five to six weeks.

It represents dozens of artists, including world-renowned names such as Dale Chihuly, David Hockney and Ed and Nancy Kienholtz.