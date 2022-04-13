Shop
© Stewart Cohen / Getty Images
Malibu enjoys near-mythical status thanks to its large celebrity population (it's been celebrity central since the 1930s) and the incredible beauty of its 27 miles of coastal mountains, pristine coves, wide sweeps of golden sand and epic waves.
Malibu & Pacific Palisades
Stunningly perched on an ocean-view hillside, this museum in a replica 1st-century Roman villa is an exquisite, 64-acre showcase for Greek, Roman and…
Malibu & Pacific Palisades
Arguably Malibu’s most stunning beach, where you park on the bluffs and stroll down a trail to sandstone rock towers that rise from emerald coves. Topless…
Will Rogers State Historic Park
Malibu & Pacific Palisades
This park sprawls across ranch land once owned by Will Rogers (1875–1935), an Oklahoma-born cowboy turned humorist, radio-show host and movie star (in the…
Malibu & Pacific Palisades
The pier marks the beginning of Malibu’s commercial heart. It’s open for strolling and license-free fishing (note the brackets for your rod and reel) and…
Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine
Malibu & Pacific Palisades
No matter your religious persuasion, any negative vibes seem to disappear while strolling through these uplifting meditation gardens. Paths meander around…
Malibu & Pacific Palisades
Self-assuredly holding court on 830 acres atop a grassy slope down to the ocean where deer graze at sundown, this private, Christian institution has views…
Malibu & Pacific Palisades
Malibu has been celebrity central since the 1930s, when money troubles forced landowner May Rindge to lease out property to her famous Hollywood buds…
Malibu & Pacific Palisades
Built in 1928 in the hills above Sunset Blvd, this was the home of Jewish-German novelist and intellectual Lion Feuchtwanger (1888–1958) and his wife…
