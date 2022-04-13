Malibu & Pacific Palisades

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

© Stewart Cohen / Getty Images

Overview

Malibu enjoys near-mythical status thanks to its large celebrity population (it's been celebrity central since the 1930s) and the incredible beauty of its 27 miles of coastal mountains, pristine coves, wide sweeps of golden sand and epic waves.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • LOS ANGELES, USA - DECEMBER 23 2015: The Getty Villa is one of two locations of the J. Paul Getty Museum which is dedicated to the study of the arts and cultures of ancient Greece, Rome, and Etruria.; Shutterstock ID 355379339; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Getty Villa

    Malibu & Pacific Palisades

    Stunningly perched on an ocean-view hillside, this museum in a replica 1st-century Roman villa is an exquisite, 64-acre showcase for Greek, Roman and…

  • El Matador State Beach

    El Matador State Beach

    Malibu & Pacific Palisades

    Arguably Malibu’s most stunning beach, where you park on the bluffs and stroll down a trail to sandstone rock towers that rise from emerald coves. Topless…

  • Tree lined Inspiration Point hiking trail in Will Rogers State Historic Park.

    Will Rogers State Historic Park

    Malibu & Pacific Palisades

    This park sprawls across ranch land once owned by Will Rogers (1875–1935), an Oklahoma-born cowboy turned humorist, radio-show host and movie star (in the…

  • People walking on the Malibu Pier.

    Malibu Pier

    Malibu & Pacific Palisades

    The pier marks the beginning of Malibu’s commercial heart. It’s open for strolling and license-free fishing (note the brackets for your rod and reel) and…

  • Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine

    Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine

    Malibu & Pacific Palisades

    No matter your religious persuasion, any negative vibes seem to disappear while strolling through these uplifting meditation gardens. Paths meander around…

  • Pepperdine University

    Pepperdine University

    Malibu & Pacific Palisades

    Self-assuredly holding court on 830 acres atop a grassy slope down to the ocean where deer graze at sundown, this private, Christian institution has views…

  • Malibu Colony

    Malibu Colony

    Malibu & Pacific Palisades

    Malibu has been celebrity central since the 1930s, when money troubles forced landowner May Rindge to lease out property to her famous Hollywood buds…

  • Villa Aurora

    Villa Aurora

    Malibu & Pacific Palisades

    Built in 1928 in the hills above Sunset Blvd, this was the home of Jewish-German novelist and intellectual Lion Feuchtwanger (1888–1958) and his wife…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

There’s more than just beach in Malibu. We’ve rounded up a few of the best things to do in Malibu, including wine tasting, horseback riding and more.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

Looking for an endless summer? You’ll find in every season it in beautiful Malibu. (Just remember to pack a sweater.)

Read article

Transportation

You can use two feet, two wheels, the bus or a ride-hailing app. But a car is still the ideal mode of transport.

Read article

Free Things to Do

Buying a home in Malibu might be out of your budget, but it's easy to enjoy the California dream for free. Here are the top free things to do in Malibu.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

Dramatic coastline views, hiking trails, beaches and glamorous hotspots where you can rub shoulders with celebs make Malibu a must-visit destination

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Malibu & Pacific Palisades

Beaches

Malibu's 7 best beaches are a California dream

Dec 24, 2021 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Malibu & Pacific Palisades with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.