Malibu has been celebrity central since the 1930s, when money troubles forced landowner May Rindge to lease out property to her famous Hollywood buds. Clara Bow and Barbara Stanwyck were the first to stake out their turf in what would become the Malibu Colony. Ever since, privacy-seeking A-listers, including Leo, Cher, Jen Aniston, Judd Apatow and many others, are or have been residents, owning or renting houses for as much as $100,000 per month.

While it’s impossible to get past the gate without a personal invitation from a resident, you could always join the paparazzi on the beach – just stay below the high-tide mark. For photogenic bird's-eye views of the colony, head up the coast to Malibu Bluffs Park.