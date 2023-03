Up on a bluff overlooking Surfrider Beach is this gorgeous Spanish-style villa, which used to belong to the Rindge family and is awash in locally made, hand-painted tiles. Check out the ‘Persian rug’ in the entryway and the tiled dog bath outside. The last tour leaves at 2pm.

To learn more about Malibu’s arc of history – Chumash to glamour town – pop into the adjacent Malibu Lagoon Museum.

From here it’s a pleasant stroll through the marsh to Surfrider Beach.