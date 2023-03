The pier marks the beginning of Malibu’s commercial heart. It’s open for strolling and license-free fishing (note the brackets for your rod and reel) and delivers fine views of surfers riding waves off Surfrider Beach. The restaurant at the end caters to tourists. You can rent a rod and reel ($14 for two hours), and buy bait ($5) here, too.

Although the Pier management stops at sunset, some businesses stay open later.