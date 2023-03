On gently rolling hills across from Malibu City Hall and next to the Malibu Country Mart, this 15-acre park is a microcosm of six SoCal landscapes all in one place: coastal prairies, vernal pools, woodlands, coastal bluffs, riparian corridor and wet meadow, all with inspirational views of the Malibu Hills.

Natural scenes are punctuated with statues of local icons, from surfers to pail-toting beachgoers.

The plaques of donors for the park's 2010 opening read like a phone book of Hollywood elite.