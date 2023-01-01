This house (or, more precisely, these houses) of Hindu gods sneaks up on you as you drive up Malibu Canyon, but you won’t miss the ivory towers located 6.5 miles north of Pepperdine. Temple grounds are shaped and dappled like a big blissful sandcastle and include a series of shrines to various deities.

Visitors are welcome any day, but it’s best to visit on a Hindu holiday, when colorfully robed flocks descend with fruit, flowers and smoldering incense in hand. Kick your shoes off before stepping up to the marble platform.