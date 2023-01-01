Malibu Lagoon State Beach

This salty marsh is where Malibu Creek meets the ocean, attracting migratory birds and their human admirers. It underwent a major native-species restoration in the early 2010s. Some 50,000 individual plants of roughly a dozen native marsh species were planted, temporary drip irrigation was installed and weeds hand removed, making it a great place to bring a picnic and binoculars and grab a spot in the sand or at a picnic table near Malibu Creek Bridge.

However, given that this is where the creek meets the sea, water quality tends to be low. Swimmers and surfers should push further north.