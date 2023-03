Zuma is easy to find, and thanks to the wide sweep of blonde sand that has been attracting valley kids to the shore since the 1970s, it gets busy on weekends and summer afternoons. Pass around Point Dume to Westward Beach.

Point Dume State Beach begins once you pass through the parking gate south of the Sunset restaurant. Keep walking down the beach and navigate a short trail to semi-private Pirate's Cove.