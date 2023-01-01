Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine

No matter your religious persuasion, any negative vibes seem to disappear while strolling through these uplifting meditation gardens. Paths meander around a spring-fed, artificial lake and past clumps of flowers and swaying palms to the Windmill Chapel, where George Harrison’s memorial was held, and back to a shrine containing some of the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi.

Sprinkled throughout are quotes from Hindu and Christian saints. The gold-lotus-peaked sanctuary situated on the hillside is where meditation services and lectures are held by resident monks on Thursday evenings at 8pm and Sunday mornings at 9am and 11am, and are open to the public. The fellowship was founded in 1925 by charismatic Paramahansa Yogananda, one of the first yogis to come to the West from India. His teachings blend traditions and stories from the five major religions.