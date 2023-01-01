In Santa Monica Canyon, the striking Eames House and Studio, built in 1949 by design deities Charles and Ray Eames, resembles a Mondrian painting in 3-D. It’s still used by the Eames family, but with at least 48-hour advance reservation you can study the exterior, walk around the garden (which was a natural meadow preserved by the Eames) and peek through the window into the kitchen and living room.

Visitors are allowed inside the home for a $275 donation (up to two visitors).

While here also have a look at the adjacent 1949 Entenza House. Termite infested, torn down and rebuilt almost exactly as it was designed by Charles Eames and Eero Saarinen, it can be seen peeking elegantly behind the modern monstrosity. The best view is across the wall from the Eames House garden. Richard Neutra designed the nearby Bailey House, which was built from 1946 to 1948.