Los Angeles may be home to all the Hollywood glitz and glam, but there are still many exciting activities and experiences that don't cost a dime.

From iconic landmarks like Griffith Observatory and the Getty Center to hidden gems like The Last Bookstore, these and other free experiences are guaranteed to reveal a side of LA that beckons with the curious traveler and captivates the essence of the city known as the entertainment capital of the world.

1. Indulge in art and culture at the Getty Museum and the Getty Center

The Getty Museum and Getty Center are standout must-visit destinations for culture seekers, art enthusiasts and history buffs visiting Los Angeles. While the pair share similarities, they are two distinct cultural institutions located on the west side, about 20 minutes from each other.

The Getty Museum originally opened in 1954 as a ranch-style villa in Malibu, and today it's known for taking art lovers on a journey through the annals of art history – it houses impressive works and collections of Western art from the Middle Ages to present day, including pieces from legendary artists like Van Gogh and Monet. Beyond the compositions, visitors can expect educational displays, cultural exploration, and a very serene ambiance while walking through the waterfront gallery.

The Getty Center, located in the heart of Brentwood, opened to the public in 1997. Architect Richard Meier wanted to create not just a modern museum, but an architectural white travertine exterior masterpiece and breathtaking garden. The Getty Center specializes in rotating exhibitions of European paintings, sculptures, and manuscripts from Getty’s collection and other loaned art, keeping the displays fresh.

Those looking to add to the already tranquil experience shouldn't miss the Central Garden when visiting the Getty Center. Coined “a living work of art,” the oasis features the freshest and most vibrant flowers and peaceful waterfalls, and it's known for being a haven of relaxation.

Local Tip: Admission is free, but parking is $20. However, if you go to the museum and the center on the same day, you only have to pay for parking once (not applicable for Monday and Tuesday). Alternatively, both locations have Metro bus routes that stop right outside.

The courtyard garden within the Getty Villa, which is a haven for art lovers © Santiparp Wattanaporn / Shutterstock

2. Attend a taping of your favorite TV series

The City of Angels is the entertainment capital of the world, so why not experience the magic firsthand by being part of an audience during a live show? As someone who’s been to countless tapings, I can confirm that the energy is electric and will leave you wanting more. While this may require a bit of a time investment, you’re guaranteed to see celebrities and performers while they work, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at your favorite productions, and you may even catch some exclusive content viewers at home will never see.

Planning Tip: From Jimmy Kimmel to American Idol, many different shows invite audiences in, but you’ll need to be organized and book in advance. Also, note that many shows go on break during the summer, so audience experiences may be harder to find if you visit during that time.

3. Transport to another world at the Last Bookstore

Calling all bookworms! The Last Bookstore, located in Downtown Los Angeles, isn't just California’s largest indie new-and-used bookstore – it's an immersive experience. The store enchants visitors with its archways made from books and an overall visually captivating atmosphere.

In addition to the 500,000-plus books that line the shelves, the Last Bookstore also features art galleries from local artists and vinyl records. The atmosphere is free, but a small purchase is always encouraged to keep it going.

Local Tip: Check the schedule for special events and performances.

The Griffith Observatory provides more than views just into deep space © Andrew Kennelly / Getty Images

4. Soak in the LA views at Griffith Observatory

The sprawling views of LA are legendary, and Griffith Observatory is home to one of the best vantage points to witness it all. From the Hollywood Sign to downtown, it's worth the hike to the top of the hill.

Beyond offering stellar panoramic views, the Observatory houses various engaging and informative astronomy and space exploration exhibits. Don't miss peering through the Zeiss Telescope and the opportunity to observe celestial objects and events like Halley’s Comet. What began in 1935 has now seen more than seven million people explore the universe through the original refracting telescope - the most looked-through telescope in the world. Public telescope viewing usually starts at around 7pm each night.

Planning Tip: Sunset is the most popular time at Griffith Observatory, as the views speak for themselves. Parking outside and near the Observatory runs at $10 per hour. If you're not in a rush to make it to the top, park a little lower down the hill in one of the free car parks in Griffith Park. From there, make the short hike up the hill, and you'll be rewarded with one of the best vistas LA has to offer.

5. Transcend into space at the California Science Center

The California Science Center is great for those who enjoy immersive, hands-on exhibitions that encourage curiosity about the world. From deep dives to discovery rooms, the Center offers four free exhibits to explore: World of Life, Creative World, Ecosystems, and the famed Air and Space. As someone who's always been indifferent about space, even I was left in awe when I got to see the space shuttle Endeavor up close, a vessel that's traveled to space and back 25 times.

The four free displays may be ample for your visit, but if you want more, the center hosts other special exhibits and IMAX screenings accessible with an admission fee.

It's sometimes possible to catch a free rehearsal at the Hollywood Bowl © David Peevers / Lonely Planet

6. Attend a free concert at the historic Hollywood Bowl outdoor amphitheater

The Hollywood Bowl, a historic outdoor amphitheater in the heart of Hollywood, has hosted some of the world's biggest stars – like The Beatles – and world-class, classically trained musicians and orchestras. While most of the shows at the amphitheater are ticketed events, many admission prices start at as low as $1, and the calendar occasionally features free concerts and open rehearsals.

Those fascinated by the history of the famed venue can go on a self-guided tour and enjoy free admission to the museum - whether you’re there for a show or not. Within the Bowl itself, you’ll find a variety of exhibits and artifacts that showcase the history of the venue and its role in the entertainment industry.

Local Tip: The Bowl stands are also free and open to anyone on days when no show is scheduled. Pack a picnic and spend some time soaking in the sights and sounds of this historic venue.

7. Find your favorite stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

While it may feel a bit cliche, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is still one to see – and it's great for kids. The famed 1.3-mile public sidewalk along Hollywood Blvd features over 2,700 brass and terrazzo stars that honor significant entertainers who have excelled in film, TV, music, radio, and live performances.

Planning Tip: The strip gets very busy and crowded from mid-morning all year round. If you want to take your time and take pictures with your favorite stars, start your day early.