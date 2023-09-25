There’s more to Los Angeles than the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. The City of Angels boasts an array of hiking trails that offer something for everyone from first-timers to experienced hikers.

Waterfall lovers will appreciate Escondido Falls, while TV buffs will get a thrill seeing the M*A*S*H set in real life on the Cistern Trail. And for those chasing celebrity sightings, Runyon Canyon is almost guaranteed to deliver.

Whether you’re a local in need of an adrenaline-pumping adventure at new heights or a visitor looking for a tranquil escape beyond Rodeo Drive, these eight unique hikes cater to all levels and are the perfect way to see Los Angeles in a new light.

Hiking Runyon Canyon the LA way ©rez-art/Getty Images

1. Runyon Canyon, Hollywood Hills

Best accessible hike

From 1.9-3.3 miles (3-5.3km) round trip, 1-2 hours, easy-moderate

Whether you’re an LA local or just passing through, chances are you’ve heard of Runyon Canyon. Found in the heart of Hollywood, this popular trail draws fitness enthusiasts, dog owners, tourists, and celebrities alike, particularly on weekends. The beauty of Runyon Canyon is its accessible wide paved path, from which you can veer onto more difficult off-road areas.

While the main path is relatively flat, it's no easy feat. There have been many visitors dressed to the nines – complete with heels – under the impression Runyon is just a photo opp. The views of the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, and all the way to Downtown are gorgeous, but you have to work for them.

2. Charmlee Wilderness Park, Malibu

Best easy hike

3.25 miles (5.2km) round trip, 1½ hours, easy

Charmlee Wilderness Park is a 590-acre nature reserve in Malibu with trails of varying lengths that cater to both beginner and experienced hikers. When you reach the end of the Ocean Overlook Loop Trail you’ll be rewarded with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and surrounding canyons, especially gorgeous at sunset.

But it’s not just the finishing line that makes the trip worthwhile. Charmlee Wilderness Park is home to many native plant species and wildlife. Don’t be surprised if you encounter quail, rabbits, hawks, songbirds, and even deer while passing through. Springtime is extra special as blooming wildflowers add vibrant color to the landscape.

The Cistern Trail in Malibu is dotted with M*A*S*H* memorabilia ©Erik Isakson/Getty Images

3. Cistern Trail, Malibu

Best hike for fans of TV

3.65 miles (5.9km) round trip, 1½ hours, moderate

Rocky, rugged and remote, with an elevation of 500ft (152m), Cistern Trail is best suited to moderate or experienced hikers. But its added challenge also means it’s a little less crowded than some other trails. While its beauty is definitely a drawcard, the hike is also popular with TV buffs. It was once one of the primary filming locations for the TV series M*A*S*H, which ran from 1972 to 1983. A number of props from the Korean War comedy-drama, such as jeeps, have been left on the site for fans to see.

The Solstice Canyon is good for local history and dogs ©The Good Brigade/Getty Images

4. Solstice Canyon, Santa Monica Mountains

Best hike for history lovers

2.1 miles (3.3km) round trip, 1½ hours, easy

Solstice Canyon is a popular choice for those looking for a quick hike with a little history. Nestled within the Santa Monica Mountains, the Canyon is home to some of the oldest stone buildings in Malibu, and several historical ruins. Hikers will come across the remains of the Keller House, a stone hunting cabin built in the early 20th century, and the Roberts Ranch house, designed by acclaimed African-American architect Paul Revere Williams in 1952, both destroyed by wildfires.

A 30ft (9m) waterfall is another star of the trail, although more of a seasonal attraction as it only flows after significant rainfall (which, in Los Angeles, is sometimes hard to come by).

5. Griffith Observatory Hike

Best hike for spectacular city views

8.8 miles (14.2km) round trip, 4 hours, moderate

The Griffith Observatory and Hollywood sign are two of Los Angeles’ greatest landmarks and have some of the best views in the city. While the hike between the two sites is doable, you need to pay attention as there are no marked directions or stopping points, making it very easy to find yourself on the wrong path. For a more straightforward hike, start from the bottom of Mount Hollywood Drive and cut down two miles.

Even if the hike to the Hollywood Sign isn't on your bucket list, be sure to drive or walk to the top of the observatory. Beyond its breathtaking city views, the planetarium, a landmark since 1935, is great for stargazing and learning. It's also where many TV shows and movies, such as LaLa Land, The Terminator, Charlie's Angels, and Adele's One Night Only concert were filmed.

Griffith Park has more than 65 hiking trails and a zoo within its 4,310 acres. Many hikes, including the Ferndell to West Observatory Loop, are accessible, and all levels of experience are welcomed.

The Eaton Canyon Falls is great for beginners ©Eric Lowenbach/Getty Images

6. Eaton Canyon Falls, Pasadena

Best group hike

3.5 miles (5.6 km) round trip, 1.5 hours, easy-moderate

Eaton Canyon Falls is a relatively short and manageable hike for nature lovers and families in the San Gabriel Mountains. The trail leads to a gorgeous 40ft (12m) waterfall that predominantly flows in the spring and after major rainfall. But even if it’s not flowing, the oak woodlands and scenic canyon views are unmissable.

If you're hoping for a quiet and serene hike, start your day early, as by lunchtime the sun is beaming down and the waterfall becomes a popular spot for groups to hang out and play music. Eaton Canyon is suitable for most hikers and levels, but be prepared for some uneven rocky sections and to get your feet wet during creek crossings.

7. Escondido Falls, Malibu

Best hike for visiting waterfall

3.8 miles (6.1 km) round trip, 2 hours, moderate

If you plan to go against the TLC song and chase waterfalls, 150ft (45m) Escondido Falls, the tallest multi-tiered cascade in the Santa Monica Mountains, is the place to do it. The trail to the falls starts out relatively flat and easy along Winding Way before transitioning to steep and challenging between the lower and upper falls. Along with the waterfall, hikers will also witness lush greenery and beautiful views of the Santa Monica Mountains and Pacific Ocean.

Sandstone Peak is the tallest mountain in the Santa Monica range ©Adam Mustafa/Getty Images

8. Sandstone Peak, Santa Monica

Best hike for panoramic views

6.25 miles (10 km) round trip, 3.5 hours, moderate

Sandstone Peak is ideal for those looking for a challenging yet rewarding hike. On a clear day, you’ll be able to see the Pacific Ocean, Channel Islands, Santa Monica Bay, San Fernando Valley, and other mountain ranges. The trail climbs 1075ft (327m) to the 3111ft (948m) summit of Sandstone Peak, the highest point in the Santa Monica Mountains. For most of the trail, the gain isn't too noticeable – if you can power through the first 0.4 miles, it'll be worth it.

The southern stretch of the hike is a playground for the senses, with boundless fragrant shrubs, especially in spring. While Sandstone Peak is a lengthy hike, it's easy to break it down into sections. At the 1.8-mile (2.9km) mark you’ll reach Split Rock, a large boulder with a shaded rest area to catch your breath and refuel if necessary. At 4.5 miles (7.2km), a signpost directs you toward stairs that lead straight to the summit.