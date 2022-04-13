Angelenos think of two things first when it comes to the Valley: major studios and urban sprawl. One, they think, is worth visiting. The other, not so much.

It's true that the Valley does sprawl; car culture was basically invented here, along with the mini-mall, the drive-in movie theater, drive-in bank and drive-in restaurant. But look closer, and you'll see there's a lot more there. This is where the real folk live, making it more laid-back and down to earth than other areas in the city.

Fun Fact

Not only is the Valley home to some major Hollywood studios, it also has the dubious distinction of being the original world capital of porn, memorably captured in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 film Boogie Nights.