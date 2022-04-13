Dodge dinosaurs, hang with Homer Simpson and morph into a Minion on the sometimes hair-raising, always entertaining attractions at Universal Studios…
San Fernando Valley
Angelenos think of two things first when it comes to the Valley: major studios and urban sprawl. One, they think, is worth visiting. The other, not so much.
It's true that the Valley does sprawl; car culture was basically invented here, along with the mini-mall, the drive-in movie theater, drive-in bank and drive-in restaurant. But look closer, and you'll see there's a lot more there. This is where the real folk live, making it more laid-back and down to earth than other areas in the city.
Fun Fact
Not only is the Valley home to some major Hollywood studios, it also has the dubious distinction of being the original world capital of porn, memorably captured in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 film Boogie Nights.
Explore San Fernando Valley
- Universal Studios Hollywood
Dodge dinosaurs, hang with Homer Simpson and morph into a Minion on the sometimes hair-raising, always entertaining attractions at Universal Studios…
- RRonald Reagan Presidential Library
No matter how you feel about Ronald Reagan (1911–2004, president 1981–89), his presidential library is really quite fascinating. The main attractions are…
- MMuseum of Neon Art
Neon signage is a defining element of LA's cityscape, and the collection at this museum in the heart of Glendale's commercial district includes signage…
- MMission San Fernando Rey de España
One of the original chain of Spanish missions, Mission San Fernando dates from 1797, and the rambling grounds include the original 1822 convento, with its…
- NNoHo Arts District
North Hollywood (NoHo) was a down-on-its-heels neighborhood of artists, but thanks to redevelopment it now boasts some 20 stage theaters in 1 sq mile and…
- FForest Lawn Memorial Park – Hollywood Hills
Pathos, art and patriotism rule at this humongous cemetery next to Griffith Park. A fine catalog of old-time celebrities, including Lucille Ball, Bette…
- FForest Lawn Memorial Park – Glendale
The final home of such Golden Age superstars as Clara Bow, Humphrey Bogart and Jimmy Stewart. Alas, many of their graves are in mausoleums and are off…
- BBrady Bunch House
Perhaps the world's most famous TV house sits on a surprisingly ordinary suburban block in NoHo and looks rather small compared to what you might remember…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout San Fernando Valley.
See
Universal Studios Hollywood
Dodge dinosaurs, hang with Homer Simpson and morph into a Minion on the sometimes hair-raising, always entertaining attractions at Universal Studios…
See
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
No matter how you feel about Ronald Reagan (1911–2004, president 1981–89), his presidential library is really quite fascinating. The main attractions are…
See
Museum of Neon Art
Neon signage is a defining element of LA's cityscape, and the collection at this museum in the heart of Glendale's commercial district includes signage…
See
Mission San Fernando Rey de España
One of the original chain of Spanish missions, Mission San Fernando dates from 1797, and the rambling grounds include the original 1822 convento, with its…
See
NoHo Arts District
North Hollywood (NoHo) was a down-on-its-heels neighborhood of artists, but thanks to redevelopment it now boasts some 20 stage theaters in 1 sq mile and…
See
Forest Lawn Memorial Park – Hollywood Hills
Pathos, art and patriotism rule at this humongous cemetery next to Griffith Park. A fine catalog of old-time celebrities, including Lucille Ball, Bette…
See
Forest Lawn Memorial Park – Glendale
The final home of such Golden Age superstars as Clara Bow, Humphrey Bogart and Jimmy Stewart. Alas, many of their graves are in mausoleums and are off…
See
Brady Bunch House
Perhaps the world's most famous TV house sits on a surprisingly ordinary suburban block in NoHo and looks rather small compared to what you might remember…
Guidebooks
Learn more about San Fernando Valley
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.