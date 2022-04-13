© Shutterstock / Fernando Tatay

San Fernando Valley

Angelenos think of two things first when it comes to the Valley: major studios and urban sprawl. One, they think, is worth visiting. The other, not so much.

It's true that the Valley does sprawl; car culture was basically invented here, along with the mini-mall, the drive-in movie theater, drive-in bank and drive-in restaurant. But look closer, and you'll see there's a lot more there. This is where the real folk live, making it more laid-back and down to earth than other areas in the city.

Fun Fact

Not only is the Valley home to some major Hollywood studios, it also has the dubious distinction of being the original world capital of porn, memorably captured in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 film Boogie Nights.

Explore San Fernando Valley

  • Universal Studios Hollywood

    Dodge dinosaurs, hang with Homer Simpson and morph into a Minion on the sometimes hair-raising, always entertaining attractions at Universal Studios…

  • R

    Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

    No matter how you feel about Ronald Reagan (1911–2004, president 1981–89), his presidential library is really quite fascinating. The main attractions are…

  • M

    Museum of Neon Art

    Neon signage is a defining element of LA's cityscape, and the collection at this museum in the heart of Glendale's commercial district includes signage…

  • M

    Mission San Fernando Rey de España

    One of the original chain of Spanish missions, Mission San Fernando dates from 1797, and the rambling grounds include the original 1822 convento, with its…

  • N

    NoHo Arts District

    North Hollywood (NoHo) was a down-on-its-heels neighborhood of artists, but thanks to redevelopment it now boasts some 20 stage theaters in 1 sq mile and…

  • F

    Forest Lawn Memorial Park – Glendale

    The final home of such Golden Age superstars as Clara Bow, Humphrey Bogart and Jimmy Stewart. Alas, many of their graves are in mausoleums and are off…

  • B

    Brady Bunch House

    Perhaps the world's most famous TV house sits on a surprisingly ordinary suburban block in NoHo and looks rather small compared to what you might remember…

