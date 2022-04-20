Ever wondered what it’s like to be in George Clooney’s shoes? Find his foot- and handprints alongside dozens of other stars', forever set in the concrete…
Hollywood
No other corner of LA is steeped in as much mythology as Hollywood. It's here that you'll find the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Capitol Records Tower and TCL Chinese Theatre, where the hand- and footprints of entertainment deities are immortalized in concrete. Look beyond the tourist-swamped landmarks of Hollywood Blvd and you'll discover a nuanced, multifaceted neighborhood of sometimes gritty streets are punctuated by edgy galleries and boutiques, where strip malls hide swinging French bistros and where steep, sleepy lanes harbor the homes of long-gone silver-screen stars.
Explore Hollywood
- TCL Chinese Theatre
Ever wondered what it’s like to be in George Clooney’s shoes? Find his foot- and handprints alongside dozens of other stars', forever set in the concrete…
- HHollywood Museum
For a taste of Old Hollywood, do not miss this musty temple to the stars, its four floors crammed with movie and TV costumes and props. The museum is…
- Hollywood Walk of Fame
Big Bird, Bob Hope, Marilyn Monroe and Aretha Franklin are among the more than 2600 stars of big and small screens and the music industry being sought out…
- WWhitley Heights
For a taste of Old Hollywood, wander the narrow, winding streets of Whitley Heights, a residential preservation zone bordered by Franklin Ave to the south…
- HHollywood Forever Cemetery
Paradisiacal landscaping, vainglorious tombstones and epic mausoleums set an appropriate resting place for some of Hollywood's most iconic dearly departed…
- HHancock Park & Larchmont Village
LA has gorgeous homes galore, but there’s nothing quite like the old-money mansions flanking the tree-lined streets of Hancock Park, a genteel…
- PPantages Theatre
Scottish architect Benjamin Marcus Priteca designed this 1930 survivor, the last theater commissioned by Greek-born theater magnate Alexander Pantages…
- EEgyptian Theatre
The Egyptian, the first of the grand movie palaces on Hollywood Blvd, premiered Robin Hood in 1922. The theater’s lavish getup – complete with hieroglyphs…
- DDolby Theatre
The Academy Awards are handed out at the Dolby Theatre, which has also hosted the American Idol finale, the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY)…
