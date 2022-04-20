No other corner of LA is steeped in as much mythology as Hollywood. It's here that you'll find the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Capitol Records Tower and TCL Chinese Theatre, where the hand- and footprints of entertainment deities are immortalized in concrete. Look beyond the tourist-swamped landmarks of Hollywood Blvd and you'll discover a nuanced, multifaceted neighborhood of sometimes gritty streets are punctuated by edgy galleries and boutiques, where strip malls hide swinging French bistros and where steep, sleepy lanes harbor the homes of long-gone silver-screen stars.