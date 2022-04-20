Hollywood

No other corner of LA is steeped in as much mythology as Hollywood. It's here that you'll find the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Capitol Records Tower and TCL Chinese Theatre, where the hand- and footprints of entertainment deities are immortalized in concrete. Look beyond the tourist-swamped landmarks of Hollywood Blvd and you'll discover a nuanced, multifaceted neighborhood of sometimes gritty streets are punctuated by edgy galleries and boutiques, where strip malls hide swinging French bistros and where steep, sleepy lanes harbor the homes of long-gone silver-screen stars.

Explore Hollywood

  • TCL Chinese Theatre

    Ever wondered what it’s like to be in George Clooney’s shoes? Find his foot- and handprints alongside dozens of other stars', forever set in the concrete…

  • H

    Hollywood Museum

    For a taste of Old Hollywood, do not miss this musty temple to the stars, its four floors crammed with movie and TV costumes and props. The museum is…

  • Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Big Bird, Bob Hope, Marilyn Monroe and Aretha Franklin are among the more than 2600 stars of big and small screens and the music industry being sought out…

  • W

    Whitley Heights

    For a taste of Old Hollywood, wander the narrow, winding streets of Whitley Heights, a residential preservation zone bordered by Franklin Ave to the south…

  • H

    Hollywood Forever Cemetery

    Paradisiacal landscaping, vainglorious tombstones and epic mausoleums set an appropriate resting place for some of Hollywood's most iconic dearly departed…

  • H

    Hancock Park & Larchmont Village

    LA has gorgeous homes galore, but there’s nothing quite like the old-money mansions flanking the tree-lined streets of Hancock Park, a genteel…

  • P

    Pantages Theatre

    Scottish architect Benjamin Marcus Priteca designed this 1930 survivor, the last theater commissioned by Greek-born theater magnate Alexander Pantages…

  • E

    Egyptian Theatre

    The Egyptian, the first of the grand movie palaces on Hollywood Blvd, premiered Robin Hood in 1922. The theater’s lavish getup – complete with hieroglyphs…

  • D

    Dolby Theatre

    The Academy Awards are handed out at the Dolby Theatre, which has also hosted the American Idol finale, the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY)…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Hollywood.

