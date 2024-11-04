In the doldrums of winter in the US, when you find yourself longing for spring’s arrival, why not treat yourself to a vacation instead? The change of scenery – whether to a warm, tropical locale or to a cozy, snowy wonderland – can go a long way toward brightening the dark, chilly season. As a bonus, winter can be one of the best times to travel in the United States, with more affordable lodging options, smaller crowds and mellower vibes overall.

Whether you dream of shredding some powder, lounging in the sun, marveling at wildlife or relaxing in a spa, these are our top picks for where to go in the US this winter.

1. Palm Beach County, Florida

Best for wildlife encounters and soaking up sunshine

Vibes: Trade your Christmas tree for palm trees on a trip to this sunny destination on South Florida’s Atlantic Coast. While other parts of the country are shivering, the communities within Palm Beach County stay nice and warm, with temperatures hovering in the 70s (ºF).

Do: Winter is one of the best times to see manatees, the iconic, gentle giants also known as “sea cows.” To catch a glimpse of these majestic creatures in Palm Beach County, head to West Palm Beach’s Manatee Lagoon, where the sea cows congregate near the Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center. Winter is also polo season, and you can watch impressive human and horse athletes compete at the National Polo Center in Wellington from January through April.

Eat: Grab a spot on the colorful patio at Avocado Grill and savor refreshing dishes like ginger guacamole, ceviche of the day and tuna poke.

Stay: Don’t want to miss out on cold-weather traditions? Check into the Ben West Palm hotel, which this winter is unveiling a real, outdoor ice-skating rink. After gliding around on the ice, retreat to your sophisticated room overlooking the glamorous yachts of Palm Harbor Marina.

Head out on the frozen lake for a spot of ice fishing in Madison, Wisconsin. Elizabeth Beard/Getty Images

2. Madison, Wisconsin

Best for urban outdoor adventures

Vibes: People who live in Madison don’t shy away from the snow and ice; they embrace it, with activities ranging from ice fishing and fat-tire biking to snowshoeing and ice skating. In true “Midwest nice” fashion, this mid-sized city in south-central Wisconsin is warm and inviting, even when the temperatures plummet.

Do: Pedal along the city’s miles of bike trails (which are always plowed!), then warm up inside the toasty, tropical Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Mark your calendar for winter events like the Scandihoovian Winter Festival (where everyone wears pointy red hats) and the Frozen Assets festival (held on frozen Lake Mendota). In February 2025, Madison is also hosting the World Ice and Snow Sailing Championships – a truly amazing spectacle involving athletes racing across the ice on skis and snowboards while holding windsurfing rigs, kites and sails.

Eat: Make a reservation for dinner at Fairchild, a fine-dining restaurant that emphasizes Wisconsin-grown ingredients. In 2023, chefs and co-owners Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger jointly won the James Beard Award for best chef in the Midwest. (To date, Madison’s chefs and restaurateurs have racked up an impressive 43 James Beard nods, so you’re guaranteed to have a good meal anywhere you go.)

Stay: Take a trip back in time at the Mansion Hill Inn. Built in 1856 on “Big Bug Hill,” this opulent sandstone home has been lovingly transformed into a historic, 10-room boutique hotel.

Vail is one of the US' largest ski areas with slopes for all abilities. Patrick Orton/Getty Images

3. Vail, Colorado

Best for family-friendly skiing and snowboarding

Vibes: For a postcard-worthy ski vacation, head to Vail. This iconic Colorado mountain town has been a beloved winter playground for more than 60 years, and it continues to live up to the hype. Go for family-friendly fun, on and off the slopes.

Do: Whether you ski or snowboard, you can’t go wrong exploring Vail Ski Resort’s 5317 acres of terrain. (Vail is the largest ski area in Colorado and one of the largest in North America.) But if that’s not enough, you can also head to nearby Beaver Creek Resort – Vail’s sister ski area – for an additional 1832 acres (plus, free warm chocolate chip cookies every afternoon). If your legs need a break, check out the Colorado Snowsports Museum & Hall of Fame, an intimate venue with eye-opening exhibits about skiing’s past and future.

Eat: Award-winning chef Makoto Okuwa brings more than two decades of experience to Makoto Vail, a new Japanese and sushi restaurant located inside the Grand Hyatt Vail. For a nightcap, grab a drink at Root & Flower, a sultry wine and cocktail bar.

Stay: For a cozy, home-like stay, book a condo at Antlers at Vail. You’ll be mere steps from the ski resort’s Eagle Bahn Gondola, and you’ll have a gorgeous view of Gore Creek. The condos are equipped with full kitchens, but if you don’t feel like cooking one night, Caterers of Vail can deliver homemade meals right to your door – hearty dishes like lasagna and beef stew. After skiing all day, retreat to the heated pool and two outdoor hot tubs.

Monarch butterflies gather in the Pismo Beach area through the winter months. Getty Images

4. Pismo Beach, California

Best for butterfly sightings and ocean views

Vibes: Situated along California’s stunning central coast, Pismo Beach is a laid-back beach town that hugs the Pacific Ocean. It’s beautiful all year long but becomes especially stunning during the winter, when thousands of western monarchs arrive to take advantage of the region’s relatively mild weather. From October to February, the migrating black and orange butterflies hunker down here – a phenomenon known as overwintering.

Do: Catch the butterflies in all their glory at Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove, a small but mighty nature preserve filled with tall eucalyptus trees. The butterflies tend to be most active in the afternoons, but you can see them all day long. Just slow down and look upwards.

Eat: Take a romantic stroll along the pier, then grab a bite at Sunsets at Pismo, a casual food truck in a vintage Airstream. Go for the light and flaky tempura-battered fish and chips or the satisfying grilled shrimp tacos.

Stay: Sip your morning coffee while gazing out at the ocean from your balcony at Inn at the Cove. Situated atop the rocky cliffs that plunge into the ocean, this boutique hotel is bright and airy, with an oceanfront pool and free Saturday morning yoga classes.

Gaze upon snow-covered peaks from the desert town of Taos. Shutterstock

5. Taos, New Mexico

Best for rugged skiing and Southwestern eats

Vibes: This artsy community in the northern New Mexico high desert is a feast for the senses. You’ll see jagged, snow-covered peaks, smell the fragrant aromas of smoldering piñon wood, feel the wind biting at your cheeks, hear the lonesome howls of coyotes and taste soul-warming bowls of spicy green chile.

Do: Shred the slopes of Taos Ski Valley, a resort that’s renowned for its steep, challenging terrain and big dumps of light, dry powder. Many of the runs are for advanced skiers, but you can still have a good time even if you’re a beginner – and if you want to level up your skills or just want someone to show you around the mountain, book a lesson at the Ernie Blake Snowsports School.

Eat: For a hearty mealy with a kick, head into town for smothered enchiladas at La Cueva Cafe or chile relleno en nagada at Antonio’s the Taste of Mexico.

Stay: If skiing is your top priority, stay slopeside at the Blake, a ski-in/ski-out hotel that’s just a few steps from the chairlift. If you’d prefer to be more centrally located, check into the historic Taos Inn.

The cacti of Saguaro National Park near Tucson have become a symbol of the American Southwest. Faraj Hamdan/Getty Images

6. Tucson, Arizona

Best for sunny hikes and spa days

Vibes: Admire the stately silhouettes of giant saguaro cacti while basking in the warm, dry winter climate of Tucson. Situated in southeastern Arizona in the Sonoran Desert, this city is surrounded by mountains, so you’re never far from a hiking or mountain biking trail.

Do: Whether you consider yourself a plant lover or not, Saguaro National Park is a must. Here, you can hike among the iconic, namesake cacti that have become a symbol of the American Southwest. You might be sore afterward, so treat yourself to a massage at one of Tucson’s relaxing spas, like Tanque Verde Ranch or Miraval Arizona.

Eat: In 2015, Tucson became the US’ first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, and it continues to wear this designation with pride. Tucson’s cuisine is a mish-mash of Mexican, Indigenous, Spanish, Chinese, American, and other influences. Try the eclectic mix out at El Güero Canelo, where you can munch on a Sonoran hot dog – a bacon-wrapped frank topped with beans, grilled and fresh onions, tomatoes, mayo, mustard and jalapeño sauce.

Stay: Spend the night at the Leo Kent, a new, 145-room boutique hotel that opened in one of downtown Tucson’s tallest and most iconic buildings. It’s chic, it’s contemporary, and it’s centrally located for all of your Tucson adventures.

It might be cold outside, but temperatures don't shift in Virginia's Luray Caverns. Shutterstock

7. Luray, Virginia

Best for cozy cabins and serene winter landscapes

Vibes: As a gateway to Shenandoah National Park, Luray is the perfect destination for disconnecting from devices and soaking up the serenity of nature. Re-center yourself while enjoying tranquil snow-dusted forests, icy waterfalls and breathtaking mountain vistas.

Do: Admire the national park from the comfort of your vehicle on Skyline Drive, or don your coat and head out for a peaceful day hike, such as the 2-mile round-trip trek to the Whiteoak Canyon lower falls or the 1.5-mile jaunt to Dark Hollow Falls. Head underground to experience the otherworldly stalactites of Luray Caverns – the largest cavern in the eastern United States – which stays at a balmy 54ºF all year long.

Eat: Sip a flight of craft beers at Hawksbill Brewing Co., then head to Chop House Bistro for seasonal, farm-to-table fare.

Stay: Page County’s nickname is the “Cabin Capital of Virginia,” so you’ve got lots of cozy options to choose from. For an upscale, romantic experience, book one of the timber-frame cabins at Shadow Mountain Escape, nestled among 15 acres of trees in the Blue Ridge Mountains. If you’re traveling with a family or group, check into Brookside Cabins, which offer more room to spread out but are equally as comfy.