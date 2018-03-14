Welcome to Wisconsin
So embrace the cheese thing, because there's a good chance you'll be here for a while. Wisconsin has a ton to offer: exploring the craggy cliffs and lighthouses of Door County, kayaking through sea caves at Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, cow chip throwing along Hwy 12 and soaking up beer, art and festivals in Milwaukee and Madison.
Top experiences in Wisconsin
Milwaukee Sightseeing City Tour
The 3 hour tour begins in front of Milwaukee's beautiful City Hall, the tallest habitable building in the world when it was completed! Next up is a short walk to see the Pabst Theater and a photo opportunity with the "Bronze Fonz." From here you will hop in the bus and begin the driving portion of the tour. You will see the Milwaukee Museum Mile and the East Side. You will also view the beautiful mansions that line the cliff above Lake Michigan. The first stop on the tour is a chance to enjoy Lake Park and the North Point Lighthouse. You continue on with a drive along Lake Michigan and a 10-minute stop at the Milwaukee Art Museum. From here you travel through the Third Ward and Walker's Point neighborhoods and stop for cheese samples at the Clock Shadow Creamery. The final stop is a 30-minute private tour and tasting at Lakefront Brewery. Each guest will leave the brewery with a souvenir pint glass or key-chain with a bottle opener on it. After the brewery you return to City Hall and conclude the tour.
Milwaukee Sightseeing Bus Tour
Catch the bus at one of 11 hotels or attractions designated as pick up stops in downtown Milwaukee. Your time on the bus will be fully narrated by a Milwaukee expert ready to show you the city! During your time on the tour bus, you may stay on the bus and take the 60 minute, fully narrated tour in its entirely, or you may exit the bus at one of the scheduled stops and reboard at a later time. The bus runs on a 60 minute loop and will therefore be back at the location 60 minutes after you depart the bus. Designated Hop On Hop Off locations include: :00 The Pfister Hotel (Wisconsin Ave entrance) :05 Hilton City Center near the Convention Center and Grand Avenue :11 Hyatt Regency Hotel near Milwaukee City Hall, Red Arrow Park, Pabst Theater, Cathedral Square :18 O'Donnell Park / Milwaukee Art Museum (meet at the orange sculpture in O'Donnell ParkNearby points of interest include: Discovery World, Betty Brinn Children's Museum, Lakeshore State Park, Henry Maier Festival Park (aka. Summerfest grounds), Juneau Park, Colectivo at the Lake, Bradford Beach, Northpoint Custard :26 Brady Street in front of St. Hedwigs Church / across from Sciortino's BakeryHop off to enjoy numerous restaurants, Italian bakeries and delis, and boutiques! :30 Lakefront Brewery - if desired, hop off here to check out the brewery, take a tour or enjoy a cold brew! :35 Old World 3rd Street in front of Mader's RestaurantNearby points of interest include: numerous restaurants, German cheese, sausage and spices shops, Edelweiss Boat Launch, Pere Marquette Park, Milwaukee County Historical Society, BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee Theater, UWM Panther Arena, Milwaukee Courthouse, Milwaukee Public Museum :42 Harley-Davidson Museum - if desired, hop off here to explore the Museum! :44 Iron Horse HotelNearby points of interest include: Milwaukee Intermodel Station, Great Lakes Distillery, Lost Valley Cider Co. :48 Walkers Point across from Purple Door Ice CreamNearby points of interest include: numerous restaurants and antique shops :52 Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third WardMeeting point is on the corner of Water St. & St. Paul AvenueHop off to enjoy numerous restaurants, eateries and boutiques!
Walking Food Tour in Downtown Madison
The tour begins at 12:00pm at the first tasting location, The Great Dane. Food and beer samples will be provided as guests learn about the history of the restaurant and bratwurst in Wisconsin. From there the group will casually walk towards the next tasting location, stopping to talk about 2 architectural points and the creation of Madison by James Doty. Once arriving at the second stop, Gotham Bagels, guests will sample and hear about the only NYC style bagel shop in Madison that has been family owned and operated since 2007. Continuing on the walk around the Capitol Square area we stop to talk about the impressive Dane County Farmer's Market and the busting State Street, which is where the third and fourth tastings take place. Sampling Mackinac Island style fudge at Kilwins and deep fried cheese curds at Wisconsin Brewing Tap Haus. From there the tour hears the controversial story behind Madison's first skyscraper and takes a sneak peek inside the beautiful Capitol. The tour ends at a swanky burger joint, DLUX, where the guests get to sample delicious milkshakes made from Wisconsin ice cream, the perfect end cap for a Wisconsin food tour.
Culinary Tour of Milwaukee's Third Ward on a Party Bike
Pedal along on a food tour of the historic third ward, stopping at five eateries to sample their signature dish. Taste Milwaukee's finest pizza and other main courses, as well as desserts like uniquely flavored ice cream or chocolate truffles. As you ride between restaurants, learn about the people, events, and architecture that make the Historic Third Ward the epicenter of Milwaukee’s downtown. Please note: All food and restaurant tips are included with your tour. Book any number of tickets, from 1-12.
Door County Wetlands Kayak Tour
This is a great tour for beginners or first-time kayakers! Sit-on-top kayaks are stable, safe and easy to paddle. You will spend two hours on water – not too much, not too little! This tour is a great way to prepare your kayaking skills for our Bluff Tour or Cave Tour As we use sit on top tandem kayaks, our tours are great for kids ages 5+ and beginner paddlers! If you have no experience and want to gain some, we recommend joining our Wetlands Kayak Tour before you embark on our Cave Kayak Tour. Cancellation Policy: If the conditions are not favorable for the cave tour, you have 3 options; (1) Reschedule for another time (within 3-5 days), (2) Join another tour at that time if available and if conditions are safe (i.e. wetlands, bluff or paddleboard) (3) Cancel and lose your deposit $10/Person. If there is lightning/thunder in the air, we do our best to reschedule everyone, if you are not able to reschedule, you will receive a full refund
Self-Guided Wisconsin Canoe Expedition: 35 Miles
Go on an adventurous self guided expedition that will allow you to get in touch with nature through a canoe paddle on the Wisconsin River. This local operator will put you and your canoe in at the appropriate length on the river at Spring Green and the rest will be up to you. Enjoy your leisurely paddle down the river to your destination and make sure to stop on the way, this self guided adventure can take up to two days. Your journey will end when you arrive at the local town of Boscobel, where your car will be parked from your drive out.Gear included in this package includes: Two person canoe Two person tent Two person comfort package (two sleep mats, two seat backs, one dry bag, one bundle of wood) Two carbon fiber paddles Two canpanions Gear recommended for you to bring on this trip that is not included: Sunscreen, sunglasses, wide brim hat, long sleeve shirt and pants, sleeping bag, pillow, change of clothes, backpacking stove, pot/pan, cooking utilsils, food / cooler, scouring pad, table, chair, insect repellant, jacket, cap