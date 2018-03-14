Milwaukee Sightseeing Bus Tour

Catch the bus at one of 11 hotels or attractions designated as pick up stops in downtown Milwaukee. Your time on the bus will be fully narrated by a Milwaukee expert ready to show you the city! During your time on the tour bus, you may stay on the bus and take the 60 minute, fully narrated tour in its entirely, or you may exit the bus at one of the scheduled stops and reboard at a later time. The bus runs on a 60 minute loop and will therefore be back at the location 60 minutes after you depart the bus. Designated Hop On Hop Off locations include: :00 The Pfister Hotel (Wisconsin Ave entrance) :05 Hilton City Center near the Convention Center and Grand Avenue :11 Hyatt Regency Hotel near Milwaukee City Hall, Red Arrow Park, Pabst Theater, Cathedral Square :18 O'Donnell Park / Milwaukee Art Museum (meet at the orange sculpture in O'Donnell ParkNearby points of interest include: Discovery World, Betty Brinn Children's Museum, Lakeshore State Park, Henry Maier Festival Park (aka. Summerfest grounds), Juneau Park, Colectivo at the Lake, Bradford Beach, Northpoint Custard :26 Brady Street in front of St. Hedwigs Church / across from Sciortino's BakeryHop off to enjoy numerous restaurants, Italian bakeries and delis, and boutiques! :30 Lakefront Brewery - if desired, hop off here to check out the brewery, take a tour or enjoy a cold brew! :35 Old World 3rd Street in front of Mader's RestaurantNearby points of interest include: numerous restaurants, German cheese, sausage and spices shops, Edelweiss Boat Launch, Pere Marquette Park, Milwaukee County Historical Society, BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee Theater, UWM Panther Arena, Milwaukee Courthouse, Milwaukee Public Museum :42 Harley-Davidson Museum - if desired, hop off here to explore the Museum! :44 Iron Horse HotelNearby points of interest include: Milwaukee Intermodel Station, Great Lakes Distillery, Lost Valley Cider Co. :48 Walkers Point across from Purple Door Ice CreamNearby points of interest include: numerous restaurants and antique shops :52 Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third WardMeeting point is on the corner of Water St. & St. Paul AvenueHop off to enjoy numerous restaurants, eateries and boutiques!