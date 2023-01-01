Little House on the Prairie fans can make a pit stop at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum. This is where she was born and the abode that starred in Little House in the Big Woods. There's not a lot in the museum (and the building itself is a replica), but die-hards will appreciate being on the authentic patch of land once homesteaded by Ma and Pa Ingalls.

While Wilder's writing remains near and dear to her fans, her wider reputation has taken a hit in recent years. In 2018, a section of the American Library Association voted to rename the 'Laura Ingalls Wilder Award' (to honor children's literature) to the 'Children's Literature Legacy Award.' The association made the change out of concern for what it saw as stereotypical references to African Americans and Native Americans in Wilder's books.