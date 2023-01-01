House on the Rock

One of Wisconsin's busiest attractions. Alex Jordan built the structure atop a rock column in 1959 (some say as an 'up yours' to neighbor Frank Lloyd Wright). He then stuffed the house to mind-blowing proportions with wonderments, including the world's largest carousel, whirring music machines, freaky dolls and crazed folk art. The house is broken into three parts, each with its own tour. Those with stamina (and about four hours to kill) can experience the whole shebang for adult/child $30/16.

Visitors should prepare for a lot of walking and stair-climbing and choose shoes accordingly. One of the highlights is the 'Infinity Room,' which extends for 218ft out into the valley, with correspondingly amazing views.