Taliesin was the home of Frank Lloyd Wright for most of his life and is the site of his architectural school. It's now a major pilgrimage destination for fans. The house was built in 1903, the Hillside Home School in 1932, and the visitor center in 1953. A wide range of guided tours ($22 to $92) cover various parts of the complex; it's wise to book ahead (for a small surcharge). The one-hour Hillside Tour ($22) provides a nice introduction to Wright's work.

Note the visitor center (with its restaurant and shop) is in a separate location about a half-mile from the main estate. All tours start at the center, and a shuttle bus takes you to the main grounds.