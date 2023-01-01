Dr Evermor's Sculpture Park

The doc welds old pipes, carburetors and other salvaged metal into a hallucinatory world of futuristic birds, dragons and other bizarre structures. The crowning glory is the giant, egg-domed Forevertron, once cited by Guinness World Records as the globe's largest scrap-metal sculpture. Finding the park entrance is tricky. It is behind Delaney's Surplus; look for a small road just south of Delaney's leading in. Hours can be erratic, so call to confirm it's open.

The park is about 8 miles south of Baraboo.