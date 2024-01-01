It's worth popping into the angular glass building to see what's showing. Frank Stella prints? Claes Oldenburg etchings? Cindy Sherman photos? Exhibits change every three months or so. It doesn't take long to look through the small museum. A wee sculpture garden and restaurant on the roof provide good city views.
Museum of Contemporary Art
Wisconsin
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.47 MILES
The university's art museum is huge and fabulous, and way beyond the norm for a campus collection. The 3rd floor holds most of the genre-spanning trove:…
3.01 MILES
Roam the 16 acres of lush outdoor gardens, including an unusual gilded Thai pavilion. The Bolz Conservatory houses rare tropical plants, free-flying birds…
0.5 MILES
Frank Lloyd Wright designed this cool, white semicircular structure in 1938, though it wasn't completed until 1997. The one-hour tours explain why; tours…
1.41 MILES
Exhibits include a tropical rainforest, 'Arctic' passage (with seals and polar bears), primate house and special displays of animals native to the North…
0.15 MILES
This modest museum on Capitol Sq tells the story of Wisconsin's involvement in the nation's wars, from the Civil War through WWI and WWII all the way up…
27.77 MILES
The doc welds old pipes, carburetors and other salvaged metal into a hallucinatory world of futuristic birds, dragons and other bizarre structures. The…
6.33 MILES
Born of one man's ridiculously intense passion, the building houses 6000 mustards and kooky condiment memorabilia. Tongue-in-cheek humor abounds,…
0.26 MILES
The X-shaped capitol is the largest outside Washington, DC, and marks the heart of downtown. Tours are available on the hour most days, or you can go up…
Nearby Wisconsin attractions
0.15 MILES
This modest museum on Capitol Sq tells the story of Wisconsin's involvement in the nation's wars, from the Civil War through WWI and WWII all the way up…
0.26 MILES
The X-shaped capitol is the largest outside Washington, DC, and marks the heart of downtown. Tours are available on the hour most days, or you can go up…
0.47 MILES
The university's art museum is huge and fabulous, and way beyond the norm for a campus collection. The 3rd floor holds most of the genre-spanning trove:…
0.5 MILES
Frank Lloyd Wright designed this cool, white semicircular structure in 1938, though it wasn't completed until 1997. The one-hour tours explain why; tours…
1.41 MILES
Exhibits include a tropical rainforest, 'Arctic' passage (with seals and polar bears), primate house and special displays of animals native to the North…
3.01 MILES
Roam the 16 acres of lush outdoor gardens, including an unusual gilded Thai pavilion. The Bolz Conservatory houses rare tropical plants, free-flying birds…
3.64 MILES
The University of Wisconsin 1260-acre arboretum is dense with lilac and 17 miles of trails. The park's visitor center has a parking lot, brochures and a…
6.33 MILES
Born of one man's ridiculously intense passion, the building houses 6000 mustards and kooky condiment memorabilia. Tongue-in-cheek humor abounds,…