State Capitol

Wisconsin

LoginSave

The X-shaped capitol is the largest outside Washington, DC, and marks the heart of downtown. Tours are available on the hour most days, or you can go up to the 6th-floor observation deck on your own for a view (summer only). Reserve a spot on the tour in advance via the website or by phone.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Chazen Museum of Art

    Chazen Museum of Art

    0.73 MILES

    The university's art museum is huge and fabulous, and way beyond the norm for a campus collection. The 3rd floor holds most of the genre-spanning trove:…

  • Olbrich Botanical Gardens

    Olbrich Botanical Gardens

    2.77 MILES

    Roam the 16 acres of lush outdoor gardens, including an unusual gilded Thai pavilion. The Bolz Conservatory houses rare tropical plants, free-flying birds…

  • Monona Terrace

    Monona Terrace

    0.29 MILES

    Frank Lloyd Wright designed this cool, white semicircular structure in 1938, though it wasn't completed until 1997. The one-hour tours explain why; tours…

  • Henry Vilas Zoo

    Henry Vilas Zoo

    1.62 MILES

    Exhibits include a tropical rainforest, 'Arctic' passage (with seals and polar bears), primate house and special displays of animals native to the North…

  • Wisconsin Veterans Museum

    Wisconsin Veterans Museum

    0.11 MILES

    This modest museum on Capitol Sq tells the story of Wisconsin's involvement in the nation's wars, from the Civil War through WWI and WWII all the way up…

  • Dr Evermor's Sculpture Park

    Dr Evermor's Sculpture Park

    27.95 MILES

    The doc welds old pipes, carburetors and other salvaged metal into a hallucinatory world of futuristic birds, dragons and other bizarre structures. The…

  • National Mustard Museum

    National Mustard Museum

    6.59 MILES

    Born of one man's ridiculously intense passion, the building houses 6000 mustards and kooky condiment memorabilia. Tongue-in-cheek humor abounds,…

  • Museum of Contemporary Art

    Museum of Contemporary Art

    0.26 MILES

    It's worth popping into the angular glass building to see what's showing. Frank Stella prints? Claes Oldenburg etchings? Cindy Sherman photos? Exhibits…

View more attractions

Nearby Wisconsin attractions

1. Wisconsin Veterans Museum

0.11 MILES

This modest museum on Capitol Sq tells the story of Wisconsin's involvement in the nation's wars, from the Civil War through WWI and WWII all the way up…

2. Museum of Contemporary Art

0.26 MILES

It's worth popping into the angular glass building to see what's showing. Frank Stella prints? Claes Oldenburg etchings? Cindy Sherman photos? Exhibits…

3. Monona Terrace

0.29 MILES

Frank Lloyd Wright designed this cool, white semicircular structure in 1938, though it wasn't completed until 1997. The one-hour tours explain why; tours…

4. Chazen Museum of Art

0.73 MILES

The university's art museum is huge and fabulous, and way beyond the norm for a campus collection. The 3rd floor holds most of the genre-spanning trove:…

5. Henry Vilas Zoo

1.62 MILES

Exhibits include a tropical rainforest, 'Arctic' passage (with seals and polar bears), primate house and special displays of animals native to the North…

6. Olbrich Botanical Gardens

2.77 MILES

Roam the 16 acres of lush outdoor gardens, including an unusual gilded Thai pavilion. The Bolz Conservatory houses rare tropical plants, free-flying birds…

7. Arboretum

3.84 MILES

The University of Wisconsin 1260-acre arboretum is dense with lilac and 17 miles of trails. The park's visitor center has a parking lot, brochures and a…

8. National Mustard Museum

6.59 MILES

Born of one man's ridiculously intense passion, the building houses 6000 mustards and kooky condiment memorabilia. Tongue-in-cheek humor abounds,…