Milwaukee

River Walk along Milwaukee River, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Getty Images/Universal Images Group

Overview

Here’s the thing about Milwaukee: it’s cool, but for some reason it slips under the radar. The city’s reputation as a working man's town of brewskis, bowling alleys and polka halls persists. But attractions like the Calatrava-designed art museum, the badass Harley-Davidson Museum and stylish eating and shopping enclaves have turned Wisconsin's largest city into an unassumingly groovy place.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Milwaukee, USA - September 11, 2013: The Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Owned by the motorcycle manufacturer, the museum opened in 2008 to celebrate and showcase more than a century of Harley-Davidson motorcycle history.

    Harley-Davidson Museum

    Milwaukee

    Hundreds of motorcycles show the styles through the decades, including the flashy rides of Elvis and Evel Knievel. You can sit in the saddle of various…

  • Architectural details of Calatrava's Art Museum at Milwaukee

    Milwaukee Art Museum

    Milwaukee

    You have to see this lakeside institution, which features a stunning winglike addition by Santiago Calatrava. It soars open and closed every day at 10am,…

  • A2GXH6 USA, Wisconsin, Milwaukee: Milwaukee Industry: Engine Plant Harley Davidson Motor Cycles Harley-Davidson Plant

    Harley-Davidson Plant

    Milwaukee

    Hog-heads can get a fix at the plant where engines are built, in suburban Menomonee Falls. The factory offers several options for tours, including a…

  • MILWAUKEE - JUNE 3: The Miller Brewery complex on June 3, 2013. The Miller Brewing Company is a well known American beer brewing company.; Shutterstock ID 147557870; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Miller Brewing Company

    Milwaukee

    Founded in 1855, the historic Miller facility preserves Milwaukee's beer legacy. Join the legions lined up for the free, hour-long tours. Though the mass…

  • American Black Holocaust Museum

    American Black Holocaust Museum

    Milwaukee

    This museum aims to tell the story of what it calls the 'Black Holocaust' – which includes the slave trade from Africa, slavery in the American South, the…

  • Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin

    Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin

    Milwaukee

    The city's lakefront science and technology museum is primarily a kid-pleaser, with freshwater and saltwater aquariums (where you can touch sharks and…

  • Lakefront Brewery

    Lakefront Brewery

    Milwaukee

    Well-loved Lakefront Brewery, across the river from Brady St, has afternoon tours, but the swellest time to visit is on Friday night when there's a fish…

  • Bronze Fonz

    Bronze Fonz

    Milwaukee

    Rumor has it the Bronze Fonz, just south of Wells St downtown, is the most photographed sight in Milwaukee. The Fonz, aka Arthur Fonzarelli, was a…

Night Skyline of Milwaukee, Wisconsin from along the Hank Aaron Trail in Lakeshore State Park

Beaches

15 free things to do in Milwaukee

Jan 9, 2025 • 7 min read

