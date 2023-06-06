Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Universal Images Group
Here’s the thing about Milwaukee: it’s cool, but for some reason it slips under the radar. The city’s reputation as a working man's town of brewskis, bowling alleys and polka halls persists. But attractions like the Calatrava-designed art museum, the badass Harley-Davidson Museum and stylish eating and shopping enclaves have turned Wisconsin's largest city into an unassumingly groovy place.
Milwaukee
Hundreds of motorcycles show the styles through the decades, including the flashy rides of Elvis and Evel Knievel. You can sit in the saddle of various…
Milwaukee
You have to see this lakeside institution, which features a stunning winglike addition by Santiago Calatrava. It soars open and closed every day at 10am,…
Milwaukee
Hog-heads can get a fix at the plant where engines are built, in suburban Menomonee Falls. The factory offers several options for tours, including a…
Milwaukee
Founded in 1855, the historic Miller facility preserves Milwaukee's beer legacy. Join the legions lined up for the free, hour-long tours. Though the mass…
American Black Holocaust Museum
Milwaukee
This museum aims to tell the story of what it calls the 'Black Holocaust' – which includes the slave trade from Africa, slavery in the American South, the…
Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin
Milwaukee
The city's lakefront science and technology museum is primarily a kid-pleaser, with freshwater and saltwater aquariums (where you can touch sharks and…
Milwaukee
Well-loved Lakefront Brewery, across the river from Brady St, has afternoon tours, but the swellest time to visit is on Friday night when there's a fish…
Milwaukee
Rumor has it the Bronze Fonz, just south of Wells St downtown, is the most photographed sight in Milwaukee. The Fonz, aka Arthur Fonzarelli, was a…
Best Things to Do
Between its thriving art and live music scene and its killer culinary cred, you’ll find plenty to do on your visit to Milwaukee.Read article
Best Time to Visit
No matter when you visit Milwaukee, there’s always something going on in the city. Here are our top picks for how to spend each season.Read article
Transportation
Whether you’re walking, biking, driving, taking a cab or riding public transportation, here’s everything you need to know about getting around Milwaukee.Read article
Free Things to Do
If you’re headed to Milwaukee and traveling on a budget, check out these free things to do during your visit, including parks, art exhibits and beaches.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
Whether it’s a foodie-focused adventure or getaway with family or friends, here are the best neighborhoods in Milwaukee for every type of trip.Read article
Day Trips
If you’re looking for the best day trips from Milwaukee, start with these seven destinations for solo travelers, families and couples to enjoy.Read article
Oct 13, 2021 • 4 min read
Oct 13, 2021 • 4 min read
Oct 13, 2021 • 6 min read
Sep 26, 2021 • 5 min read
Sep 25, 2021 • 5 min read
Aug 29, 2021 • 5 min read
Aug 24, 2021 • 7 min read
Jul 28, 2019 • 6 min read
in partnership with getyourguide