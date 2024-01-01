Discovery World at Pier Wisconsin

Milwaukee

LoginSave

The city's lakefront science and technology museum is primarily a kid-pleaser, with freshwater and saltwater aquariums (where you can touch sharks and sturgeon) and a dockside, triple-masted Great Lakes schooner to ogle. Adults will appreciate the Les Paul exhibit, showcasing the Wisconsin native's pioneering guitars and sound equipment.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Milwaukee, USA - September 11, 2013: The Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Owned by the motorcycle manufacturer, the museum opened in 2008 to celebrate and showcase more than a century of Harley-Davidson motorcycle history.

    Harley-Davidson Museum

    1.08 MILES

    Hundreds of motorcycles show the styles through the decades, including the flashy rides of Elvis and Evel Knievel. You can sit in the saddle of various…

  • Architectural details of Calatrava's Art Museum at Milwaukee

    Milwaukee Art Museum

    0.17 MILES

    You have to see this lakeside institution, which features a stunning winglike addition by Santiago Calatrava. It soars open and closed every day at 10am,…

  • Wingspread

    Wingspread

    18.53 MILES

    Wingspread is the house Frank Lloyd Wright designed for HF Johnson Jr, one of the SC Johnson company's leaders. It is the last and largest of Wright's…

  • A2GXH6 USA, Wisconsin, Milwaukee: Milwaukee Industry: Engine Plant Harley Davidson Motor Cycles Harley-Davidson Plant

    Harley-Davidson Plant

    14.39 MILES

    Hog-heads can get a fix at the plant where engines are built, in suburban Menomonee Falls. The factory offers several options for tours, including a…

  • MILWAUKEE - JUNE 3: The Miller Brewery complex on June 3, 2013. The Miller Brewing Company is a well known American beer brewing company.; Shutterstock ID 147557870; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Miller Brewing Company

    3.65 MILES

    Founded in 1855, the historic Miller facility preserves Milwaukee's beer legacy. Join the legions lined up for the free, hour-long tours. Though the mass…

  • American Black Holocaust Museum

    American Black Holocaust Museum

    1.89 MILES

    This museum aims to tell the story of what it calls the 'Black Holocaust' – which includes the slave trade from Africa, slavery in the American South, the…

  • Lakefront Brewery

    Lakefront Brewery

    1.31 MILES

    Well-loved Lakefront Brewery, across the river from Brady St, has afternoon tours, but the swellest time to visit is on Friday night when there's a fish…

View more attractions

Nearby Milwaukee attractions

1. Milwaukee Art Museum

0.17 MILES

You have to see this lakeside institution, which features a stunning winglike addition by Santiago Calatrava. It soars open and closed every day at 10am,…

2. Bronze Fonz

0.79 MILES

Rumor has it the Bronze Fonz, just south of Wells St downtown, is the most photographed sight in Milwaukee. The Fonz, aka Arthur Fonzarelli, was a…

3. Harley-Davidson Museum

1.08 MILES

Hundreds of motorcycles show the styles through the decades, including the flashy rides of Elvis and Evel Knievel. You can sit in the saddle of various…

4. Lakefront Brewery

1.31 MILES

Well-loved Lakefront Brewery, across the river from Brady St, has afternoon tours, but the swellest time to visit is on Friday night when there's a fish…

5. American Black Holocaust Museum

1.89 MILES

This museum aims to tell the story of what it calls the 'Black Holocaust' – which includes the slave trade from Africa, slavery in the American South, the…

6. Lakefront Park

1.99 MILES

The parkland edging Lake Michigan is prime for walking, cycling and inline skating. Also here is Bradford Beach, which is good for swimming and lounging.

7. Miller Brewing Company

3.65 MILES

Founded in 1855, the historic Miller facility preserves Milwaukee's beer legacy. Join the legions lined up for the free, hour-long tours. Though the mass…

8. Harley-Davidson Plant

14.39 MILES

Hog-heads can get a fix at the plant where engines are built, in suburban Menomonee Falls. The factory offers several options for tours, including a…