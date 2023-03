This museum aims to tell the story of what it calls the 'Black Holocaust' – which includes the slave trade from Africa, slavery in the American South, the aftermath of the Civil War and the Civil Rights movement – through pictures and stories. It was founded in 1984 as a virtual museum by James Cameron, who survived a lynching as a 16-year-old boy. Check the website to see if the museum has reopened after a 2019 redevelopment.