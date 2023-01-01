SC Johnson Administration Building & Research Tower

Frank Lloyd Wright designed several buildings at the company's headquarters. Free 90-minute tours take in the 1939 Admin Building, a magnificent space with tall, flared columns in its vast Great Workroom and 43 miles' worth of Pyrex glass-tube windows letting in soft, natural light. You’ll also see the 1950 Research Tower – where Raid, Off and other famous products were developed – which features 15 floors of curved brick bands and more Pyrex windows. Advance reservations required.