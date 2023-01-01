Miller Brewing Company

Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - JUNE 3: The Miller Brewery complex on June 3, 2013. The Miller Brewing Company is a well known American beer brewing company.; Shutterstock ID 147557870; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

Katherine Welles/Shutterstock

Founded in 1855, the historic Miller facility preserves Milwaukee's beer legacy. Join the legions lined up for the free, hour-long tours. Though the mass-produced beer may not be your favorite, the factory impresses with its sheer scale: you'll visit the packaging plant where 2000 cans are filled each minute, and the warehouse where a half-million cases await shipment. And then there's the generous tasting session at the tour's end, where you can down three full-size samples. Don't forget your ID.

