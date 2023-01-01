Harley-Davidson Plant

Hog-heads can get a fix at the plant where engines are built, in suburban Menomonee Falls. The factory offers several options for tours, including a classic 30-minute jaunt where you see a video and take a quick walk onto the factory floor, and a two-hour 'Steel Toe' tour ($38 per person), where you don safety glasses and check out the assembly line, powder-coat process and other in-depth engine-making activities.

The long tours leave at 10am and noon, and are best booked in advance. The shorter tours are walk-in only, with tickets given out on a first-come, first-served basis, so it's wise to arrive early. No children under age 12 allowed. Follow the Harley signs in from Pilgrim Rd, then look for the Tour Center signs.