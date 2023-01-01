Harley-Davidson Plant

Milwaukee

A2GXH6 USA, Wisconsin, Milwaukee: Milwaukee Industry: Engine Plant Harley Davidson Motor Cycles Harley-Davidson Plant

Danita Delimont/Alamy

Hog-heads can get a fix at the plant where engines are built, in suburban Menomonee Falls. The factory offers several options for tours, including a classic 30-minute jaunt where you see a video and take a quick walk onto the factory floor, and a two-hour 'Steel Toe' tour ($38 per person), where you don safety glasses and check out the assembly line, powder-coat process and other in-depth engine-making activities.

The long tours leave at 10am and noon, and are best booked in advance. The shorter tours are walk-in only, with tickets given out on a first-come, first-served basis, so it's wise to arrive early. No children under age 12 allowed. Follow the Harley signs in from Pilgrim Rd, then look for the Tour Center signs.

Suggest an Edit