Often called one of the most underrated cities in the Midwest, Milwaukee is full of farmers markets, festivals, beer gardens and more than 150 spacious parks. The best part? Many of these activities are free to experience.

Here’s our guide to the best free things to do in Milwaukee.

1. Milwaukee Public Market

Located in the Historic Third Ward, the Milwaukee Public Market is not your everyday market. Besides offering a cornucopia of fresh produce, local artisan food products, and handcrafted wares, enjoy cooking classes presented by local and national chefs. Dine at one of the market’s many restaurants, such as Cafe Benelux, which is inspired by the eponymous European region that includes Belgium and The Netherlands. Thirsty? Check out one of the market’s seven bars.

Planning tip: Check out the market's website for their list of current events. And, download a market map here.

2. Black Cat Alley

One of the few curated outdoor street art galleries in the city, visitors to Black Cat Alley can view works by creatives and muralists from Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Berlin and more. Take a moment to snap a selfie or two in front of Black Cat Alley’s many beautiful backgrounds. The art rotates, so check the website to see which artists are showcased and when new work is making its debut.

3. Alice’s Garden Urban Farm

Alice’s Garden Urban Farm is a locally led community space for people to connect and bond in a beautiful outdoor setting. This two-acre farm on Milwaukee’s north side hosts events such as contemporary dancing with Danceworks, a local dance company, guided and self-guided meditative walks in an herbal labyrinth, art activities for kids, movie nights and live music on fish-fry nights.

Free pre-scheduled tours or self-guided tours are available for those eager to learn the garden's history as a stop on the Underground Railroad.

Browse the garden’s Artisan Market, where local farmers and vendors sell fresh produce, jewelry, herbal skincare and more.

Planning tip: Check their website for dates and times. Although most events at Alice’s Garden are free, a few special events require a small fee.

4. Hank Aaron State Trail

Hit many of the city’s premiere destinations while following the 14-mile Hank Aaron State Trail, named for the Milwaukee baseball legend. As you follow the trail, choose the experiences you’ll encounter along the way: wildlife and nature activities at the Urban Ecology Center, viewing Santiago Calatrava’s white wings art installation that dominates the pavilion of the Milwaukee Art Museum, catching the waves at Bradford Beach and hunting sea glass along the water’s edge at Lakeshore State Park. The trail also connects to other city trails, including Beerline and Oak Leaf.

Planning tip: The Milwaukee Art Museum is free for all visitors on the first Thursday of each month.

Set up a picnic at Veterans Park and watch people in the lagoon full of swan pedal boats © Aaron of L.A. Photography / Shutterstock

5. Veterans Park

A section of the Oak Leaf Trail winds through Veterans Park, an oasis of green and garden spaces near downtown Milwaukee. Lining the shore of Lake Michigan, in good weather, activities include boat rentals for plying the waters of the 14-acre lagoon and the Gift of Wings Kite Store’s free kid-friendly movies in the park.

The park also hosts its annual free Kite Festival, where hobbyists showcase their best and biggest kites in stand-out shapes, such as whales, yellow butterflies and orange jellyfish.

6. Swing Park

Milwaukee has no shortage of parks for visitors to explore, but Swing Park is one of the most delightful – and most under the radar of them all. It is the only Milwaukee park with adult-size swings, but it’s kid-friendly too.

Find Swing Park underneath the Marsupial Bridge Media Garden and Holton Street Bridge, not far from busy Brady Street, one of the coolest streets in the city, with its many shops and restaurants,

Planning tip: The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (The Domes) is another intriguing spot to explore. There’s a minimal charge to get in except for the first Thursday of each month when admission is free.

7. Bradford Beach

Pack snacks and a beach towel and head to the lakefront to bask in the sun at Bradford Beach. Catch a free sand volleyball game put on by a local league, join a frisbee game, hop in the freshwater lake, or just lay out on the sand all day. You’ll also see people rollerblading and biking along the sidewalk on the inland areas surrounding the beach.

Bradford Beach is the go-to summer spot where you can experience Milwaukee in action, especially on a hot day. Be prepared to hear music, smell delicious food, and see people of all ages running and playing around Lake Michigan and on the beach.

Planning tip: Bring plenty of sunscreen because you’ll want to stay a while.

8. Milwaukee farmers markets

There’s no charge to explore the many seasonal farmers' markets. Besides local goodies and fresh produce grown nearby, many of the city’s markets have live performances. The Shorewood Farmers Market offers a mix of fresh local produce and food trucks serving empanadas, waffles, spring rolls, homemade donuts and more. There are both farmer stalls at South Shore Farmers’ Market near Lake Michigan as well as pop-ups from local coffee roasters, ice cream makers and barbecue restaurants.

Planning tip: Most markets run from June through October with several reopening during the holiday season.

The Basilica of St. Josaphat, built for Milwaukee’s Polish immigrant community, offers free tours © Brett Welcher / Shutterstock

9. Basilica of St. Josaphat

Open to all, the Basilica of St. Josaphat, a grand granite structure stunningly accented with Italian-style domes and decorative plaster, was built for the Polish immigrant community that flourished on Milwaukee’s South Side. The red, blue, yellow and orange stained-glass windows from Austria and its European-style murals contributed to St. Josaphat being named the third basilica in the United States in 1929. To visit, schedule a free tour online or opt for a self-guided visit. Both choices include a free exhibit detailing the basilica’s history.

10. Milwaukee Public Library

Established in 1878, the Milwaukee Public Library system is the largest public library system in Wisconsin, and the downtown branch is the most extravagant. Visitors can admire the mosaic-tiled floors, marble columns and grand staircases reminiscent of the French and Italian Renaissances. The downtown branch also provides free activities and storytimes for families.

Planning tip: Visit the Library Bookseller, the library’s used bookshop operated by Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library.

11. Jazz in the Park

For lovers of jazz, blues and funk, Jazz in the Park is a must-visit free event. Jazz in the Park has been a staple for almost 30 years and takes place at Cathedral Square Park. It is Milwaukee’s largest weekly music series, with more than 5000 people attending each week. Families, couples and friends all come to hang out and enjoy the music every Thursday from May to September.

Planning tip: Be sure to pack a picnic basket to bring with you, along with a blanket or lawn chair for the lawn seating.

12. Sculpture Milwaukee

The outdoor exhibition Sculpture Milwaukee brightens up the tall buildings and parking structures downtown. More than 20 sculptures are scattered over two miles, from Sixth Street to O’Donnell Park. Along the way, you’ll spot abstract sculptures, including larger-than-life blue pickup sticks, a bronze statue of a Black sportsman and a colorful blob monster. Each piece showcases the style and identity of local artists and artists from around the world. The installations change every year, and the exhibit is open only in summer.

Planning tip: Also free is the 40-acre Lynden Sculpture Garden.

A postcard view of North Point Lighthouse © Nejdet Duzen / Shutterstock

13. North Point Lighthouse

Originally constructed in 1891, the restored North Point Lighthouse in Lake Park is a picturesque landmark reflecting the city’s maritime history. Explore the grounds for free. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students – a small price to pay for a climb to the top to see the panoramic view of downtown Milwaukee and the vast expanse of Lake Michigan beyond.

14. Milwaukee RiverWalk

Follow the three-mile Milwaukee RiverWalk as it winds through the heart of downtown. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, access points let strollers explore the many stops along the way. Relive the city’s history while exploring the artsy Historic Third Ward neighborhood with its centuries-old repurposed warehouses and the European-style Old Third World Street that pays homage to Milwaukee’s German roots.

Planning tip: Download a map of the riverwalk.

15. South Shore Beach

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of downtown Milwaukee and the fun but busy Bradford Beach and instead spend a day relaxing at South Shore Beach on the city’s South Side. Green spaces and soft sand protected by a breakwater create a comfortable spot for relaxation. Amenities include volleyball nets, a playground and restrooms. Arrive early and climb the rocks to snap photos of the sun rising over Lake Michigan.

Keep planning your trip to Milwaukee:

Exploring Milwaukee’s neighborhoods

Exploring Milwaukee’s best city parks

6 secret American road trips to add to your bucket list

Make a great escape to Wisconsin’s Geneva Lake