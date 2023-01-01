Potosi Brewing Company

It's your one-stop shop for food, drink, memorabilia and historical information. The thick-stone building began brewing beer in 1852. Imbibe indoors amid neon-lit beer signs or outdoors in the pretty beer garden. The building holds the National Brewery Museum, stuffed with old beer bottles and advertising signs, and a transportation museum (free) that shows early beer-hauling equipment.

There's one more item of interest: the Great River Road interpretation center, offering maps, history and internet kiosks.