Although colorful historic buildings, great bars and restaurants and quirky shops are half of Tucson's charm, the other half lies outside town. Whether it's the beautiful Saguaro National Park, the rugged Santa Catalina Mountains or the world-class Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, you won't regret exploring beyond the city limits.
Tombstone Arizona and San Xavier Mission from Phoenix
Spend the day visiting Tombstone Arizona, the "Town Too Tough to Die" and perhaps the most legendary mining camp of Arizona. See America's best example of Western heritage, Tombstone's 1880s buildings and artifacts that are well preserved and featured in numerous museums.Walk the streets past Big Nose Kate’s Saloon, originally the Grand Hotel built in 1881 and later owned by the rumored girlfriend of Doc Holliday. Stop by the infamous OK Corral where the most famous 30-second gun fight ever happened. Pass the Birdcage Theatre, a combination of theater, saloon, gambling parlor and brothel. The legendary home of Doc Holliday and Wyatt Earp is yours to explore with a visit to the Tombstone Historical Courthouse and the Boot Hill Cemetery, where some of the west’s most colorful characters were laid to rest. On the way back to Phoenix, visit a truly unique stop, the White Dove of The Desert, one of the Southwest's best preserved missions at San Xavier del Bac, just outside Tucson. The historic Spanish Catholic mission is known as the "place where the water appears", as the Santa Cruz River (which runs underground) surfaces nearby.Relax in the luxury van on your trip back to Phoenix though the Sonoran Desert.
All-Inclusive Sonoita Wine Tour from Tucson
You'll be transported in a 12-passenger Executive Shuttle, accompanied by a complimentary glass, water, and snacks. Oftentimes the winemaker or one of his assistants pours for our tours offering insight to the whole process. We also have a cooler for any wine purchases you make and several of the vineyards will offer to mail your purchases home.Between 9:00am-10:00am you will be picked up at your hotel or assigned location. At 11:00am you will visit the first vineyard and taste 5-6 local wines. Lunch is included with a choice of sandwiches or salads and water or tea. Beer and wine are available for purchase. After lunch, you will visit the 2nd and 3rd vineyards with 5-6 tastes of local wine at each. Enjoy a scenic ride home with time to visit with your new friends. Drop off at your return destination between 3:15pm and 4:00pm.
Historic Bike Tour in Tucson
Start in the morning or afternoon at the centrally located 4th Avenue shopping district. After a short bike and route orientation, enjoy colorful and historic Tucson on a relaxed ride of about 10 miles. No hills! Your friendly, knowledgeable guide will show you the best of The Old Pueblo.Ride over the massive rattlesnake bridge, hear tales of outlaws, and peddle past impressive murals. As you explore the historic neighborhoods, you will learn about the Native American, Spanish, and Mexican influences that make modern day Tucson so unique. You'll cycle down narrow streets lined with colorful adobe homes and shrines. Zip along bustling bike lanes on the beautiful University of Arizona campus. The tour offers amazing variety!End the day back on 4th Avenue just in time to grab a delicious lunch or head to happy hour. This small group tour of no more than eight riders will teach you everything you ever wanted to know about colorful, historic Tucson.
Tucson Scavenger Hunt Adventure
The scavenger hunt adventure begins in the heart of the city and takes you on a well-designed course through famous parks, cathedrals, historic hotels, theaters and the El Presidio. The tour requires approximately 2 miles of walking, with numerous stops along the route to complete challenges and decipher clues. The game software tracks team points and posts the final score to a city leaderboard for those with a competitive edge. Using a smart phone as “the guide” allows participants to start when they want and determine their own pace of play, leaving time to stop for a bite to eat or simply to enjoy the best sights of the city. Great for families, friends and those ready to have fun on a scavenger hunt adventure! Please note that pricing is per individual but your team must book together. One voucher is valid for your team of 2-5 people.
Bike Rental on The Loop path
Pickup your bike at our location across from Rillito Racetrack and Farmer's Market. For morning half day rentals, arrive between 8:45-9:15am. For afternoon rentals, arrive between 12:45-1:15pm.You'll be fitted with the correct sized bike, which includes a helmet, adjustable water bottle holder, lock, and map. We rent Civia Lowry single speed bikes, which are perfect for The Loop: comfortable, efficient, reliable, and correctly geared for the flat terrain you'll encounter (just 18' incline per mile!). We've upgraded the tires to the very best: Schwalbe Marathon Plus. After an equipment overview and safety briefing, ride away and enjoy the best section of The Loop path. To the east of our rental location, peddle up to 6 miles for beautiful views of the Catalina Mountains and Rillito wash. You might even forget you are in the city: watch for wildlife and livestock. Relax at Brandi Fenton park and check out the Binghampton historic sites. To the west of our rental location, ride up to 9 miles to Tucson's watery oasis's: Silverbell Lake and Sweetwater Wetlands. Closer in, enjoy the shade of mesquite bosques and the Sun Circle ceremonial structure. You'll have more than 30 miles of mapped out riding options to explore. Ride hard or relax. There are plenty of parks along the route with bathrooms, water, and shady areas to rest. There's even a Trader Joe's along the route if you need a snack break.The map you're provided includes a mileage chart and there is plentiful signage along the route to make tracking your progress easy. For morning half day rentals, return your bike between 12:15-12:45pm. For afternoon rentals, return between 4:15-4:45pm.
Escape Room in Tucson
You will be locked in a room. The room will be unfamiliar and full of surprises. You will bring nothing in, but the room will be filled with useful and sometimes irrelevant objects. You will need to utilize them to escape. But be quick, you only have sixty minutes.You will need to use your mind. The room holds many secrets, some simple and superficial, and others secured and hidden away. Your thinking and problem solving skills will be put to the test, as you calculate your escape. Sometimes a key is not necessary to open a lock.You won't be alone. Two minds are better than one, and no experience brings people closer together than escaping capture. The room is unsolvable by one person, so you and your friends, family, partners and co-workers will have to work as a team to escape. Hysteria and frustration guaranteed.You will feel the atmosphere. The room is built to create an authentic experience with a fun atmosphere, strict attention to detail, unmatched realism and a captivating storyline. Every detail in the room, whether significant or not, is logical and realistic - but let's not get crazy, you will not have to open doors with piano keys or chess puzzles.